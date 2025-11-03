VIDEO | Strokes increasingly striking people aged below 50

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Strokes and heart-related diseases claim 225 lives a day in SA.

While strokes are preventable, they are increasingly affecting those aged below 50, says Dr Dion Kapp, executive manager for managed healthcare and service providers at Bestmed Medical Scheme.

“Our country is facing a silent but deadly health crisis,” he says. “Every hour around 10 South Africans suffer a stroke or related heart conditions, with an estimated 225 lives lost each day, which highlights a growing public health concern that shows no sign of slowing down.

“Strokes are one of the most preventable yet devastating health events we face,” Kapp says. “Awareness, early detection and lifestyle support are key to reducing its impact.

“They are increasingly striking younger people under the age of 50 due to a combination of traditional risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, as well as non-traditional risk factors including illicit drug use and inflammatory diseases or blood clotting disorders.”

What is a stroke?

“A stroke occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is interrupted, depriving brain cells of oxygen, a process that can cause permanent brain damage or death within minutes,” says Kapp. “While some stroke survivors may recover fully, others are unfortunately left with long-term disabilities that affect their independence, confidence and overall quality of life.

“Understanding the warning signs and acting fast can prevent thousands of deaths each year,” he says.

Today marks the last day of Stroke Awareness Week.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies clinic executive Lizeth Kruger says cardiovascular health is important in preventing strokes.

“Heart disease occurs when fat, cholesterol and other substances build up in the walls of arteries,” says Kruger.

“These deposits are known as plaques and can narrow or completely block arteries, leading to heart attacks or strokes if untreated. Through education and access to quality healthcare we encourage individuals to start their journey to better health and take charge of their cardiovascular health.”

WATCH | Dr Avron Urison, 1Life Insurance chief medical officer, says stroke is among the leading causes of death and long-term disability worldwide, claiming the lives of 225 people daily in SA. @smashaba pic.twitter.com/OTn2mbzKiz — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 3, 2025

Dr Avron Urison, chief medical officer at 1Life Insurance, highlights statistics from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, which recorded that “one in three adults suffers from hypertension, which is a major risk factor for heart attacks, heart failure, kidney disease and strokes”.

“Furthermore, 67.9% of adult women and 38.2% of adult men are classified as overweight or obese, further elevating the risk of stroke,” he says. “These statistics underscore a serious public health concern.

“However, recovery is possible. Stroke recovery outcomes vary significantly and are largely influenced by the severity of the initial event and the accessibility of timely and thorough medical care.”

Urison says acting quickly can save a life and that stroke recovery is possible with immediate intervention.

“If you notice any of these symptoms, seek emergency medical help immediately because prompt treatment can dramatically improve recovery outcomes:

“Facial drooping — ask the person to smile or show their teeth. If one side of the face appears uneven or droops, this may indicate a stroke.

“Arm weakness — have them raise both arms. If one arm drifts downward or feels significantly weaker, it could be a warning sign.

“Speech difficulty — ask them to repeat a simple sentence. Slurred, confused or incoherent speech is a strong indicator of stroke.

“If you or someone you know has these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

“Every minute counts,” says Kapp.

While the death rates are alarming, strokes can also lead to disability.

Urison says the recovery journey involves “adapting to new ways of doing everyday activities using the abilities they still possess. Getting support through rehabilitation specialists can make a significant difference”.

“Occupational therapy will assist in helping the survivors slowly regain independence. This is through teaching them alternative methods for daily tasks like dressing, bathing and grooming,” he says.

“Speech therapists will help patients relearn how to speak, explore alternative communication methods and improve swallowing functions. Physical therapy will help an individual focus on restoring movement, balance and strength to enhance walking and overall mobility.”

Urison warns that suffering a stroke puts one at risk of experiencing another.

“To prevent a second stroke starts with proactive care. Adopting healthy lifestyle habits can significantly reduce that risk.

“Remember that prevention is always better, even with a genetic predisposition. Start by adopting simple, healthy behaviours throughout your life. This can help prevent the onset of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension and reduce the likelihood of a stroke.”

Quick Take/Fact Box

Lizeth Kruger shares steps to help reduce the risk of heart diseases and stroke:

Regular health screenings: Routine checkups can help identify risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. Early detection allows for effective management — the Heart and Stroke Foundation says about 80% of heart diseases and strokes are preventable.

Manage diabetes: Obesity and diabetes are major controllable risk factors. Proper management of diabetes is crucial as uncontrolled levels can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol: Not using tobacco and moderating alcohol intake can significantly lower cardiovascular risks. Smoking raises blood pressure, contributes to blood clots and lowers good cholesterol levels.

Exercise and manage stress: Chronic stress can lead to heart disease and stroke. Engage in stress-reduction techniques and aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week to boost heart health.

Eat healthy and maintain a healthy lifestyle: A balanced, heart-healthy diet is vital. Focus on fruits, whole grains, nuts, fish and vegetables while limiting saturated fats, sodium and added sugars.

Post-diagnosis care: For stroke survivors, regular rehabilitation and holistic care are crucial. Physical, speech and occupational therapy, alongside adherence to prescribed medications, can support recovery. Emotional support from family and friends is also essential.

Sowetan