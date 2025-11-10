Poverty is not the only cause of malnutrition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett says the mistake many people make is to think that malnutrition “only happens when there isn’t enough food”

If you’re not eating enough of the nutrients that your body needs to function properly, it can lead to malnutrition.

He says it also occurs when meals are regular, but lack the nutrients the body needs.

“Whether it’s because of poverty, poor food choices, or reliance on processed foods, malnutrition can harm people of all ages and from all walks of life,” Hewlett warns.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that malnutrition remains one of the world’s most serious health problems.”

In October, Sowetan reported that malnutrition had been recorded at a clinic in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 13 in Centurion, Tshwane.

These 224 cases are the highest recorded in Gauteng clinics between April 2024 and March 2025 and form part of the 5,673 malnutrition cases registered across the province during the same period, revealing a grim picture of hunger.

Hewlett says the brain needs a steady supply of nutrients to stay sharp. These include iron, protein, and iodine. (123RF)

In the first three months of the year, 38 children in Gauteng died from severe to acute malnutrition.

WHO data show that in 2022, “among children and adolescents aged 5-19 years, 390 million were overweight, including 160 million who were living with obesity. Another 190 million were living with thinness (more than two standard deviations below the median body-mass index reference).”

“In 2022, an estimated 149 million children under the age of 5 years were suffering from stunting, while 37 million were living with overweight or obesity,” WHO says.

“Nearly half of deaths among children under 5 years of age are linked to undernutrition. These mostly occur in low- and middle-income countries.”

Hewlett says: “Malnutrition often goes unnoticed until the effects become serious, which is why awareness and early action are key. Access to affordable, nutritious food and regular health check-ups can make a huge difference.

Simple changes, such as eating more fruit, vegetables, beans, and whole grains, while cutting back on sugary or processed foods, can protect long-term health.”

He warns that poor nutrition hinders a child’s physical and mental growth.

“Malnutrition affects height, learning ability, and concentration, creating long-term challenges if not addressed early”, and also increases “the risk of lifelong conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, and obesity”.

“In many communities, both undernutrition and overeating exist at the same time, a double burden that puts strain on families and the healthcare system,” he says.

“Good nutrition doesn’t just fuel the body, it feeds the mind too. Deficiencies in omega-3 fats, B vitamins, and iron are linked to mood changes, anxiety, and depression. When the brain doesn’t get enough nourishment, coping with stress and emotions becomes harder.

“Protein, zinc, and vitamins are essential for repair and recovery. Without them, the body takes longer to heal from illness, surgery, or injury, leaving you weak and vulnerable to new infections.

“Food is your body’s fuel. When your diet lacks balance, fatigue sets in. Adults may find it difficult to focus or stay productive, while children struggle to concentrate at school or participate in activities.”

Hewlett warns that pregnant women who don’t get enough of the proper nutrients risk their own health and their baby’s development.

“Poor nutrition during pregnancy can lead to low birth weight, premature birth, and growth problems. Protein helps build and repair muscles, while calcium keeps bones strong and healthy. When the body doesn’t get enough of these nutrients, it can become fragile, increasing the risk of injuries and broken bones, especially in older people.

“A poor diet weakens the body’s defences. Without enough vitamins and minerals, it becomes harder to fight off infections such as flu, pneumonia, and tuberculosis, illnesses that can become severe without proper care and nutrition,” Hewlett says.

“Too much processed food and sugar, combined with too little fibre and fresh produce, can lead to serious health problems. Poor nutrition is a significant cause of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, conditions that continue to rise across the country.”

Hewlett says the brain needs a steady supply of nutrients to stay sharp. These include iron, protein, and iodine.

“When the body doesn’t get enough of these, it can become harder to think clearly, remember things, or make decisions. In children, this can slow learning and development, and in older adults, it can lead to memory loss over time.

Malnutrition doesn’t only affect your body; it can harm your smile, too. A lack of calcium and vitamin D weakens teeth and gums, increasing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. It also slows healing after dental procedures,” says Hewlett.