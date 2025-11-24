How to avoid burnout from year-end fatigue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Are you persistently exhausted, have difficulty focusing, are irritable, and have reduced motivation? You may be experiencing burnout.

You’re running on empty, and one cannot pour from an empty cup.

As the year ends, you’ve done the best you can at work, in your studies, and in keeping personal relationships alive and have kept focused on all aspects of your life.

“Burnout stems from imbalances between demands and resources, not laziness,” says IV Bar founder Keri Rudolph.

“The human body and its capabilities are finite; learn to listen to the cues your body gives when it’s stretched.”

Set clear cut-off times, take leave days, and use micro-breaks to recharge. Even a 10-minute walk can reset your nervous system. — Keri Rudolph

As South African businesses “push to meet year-end targets, fatigue is quietly eroding productivity”, she says.

“According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, one in three employees suffers from burnout. At the same time, Gallup reports that 36% of the workforce experiences excessive daily stress, and more than 71% are disengaged at work.

“Studies have found that this comes at the cost of an estimated R161bn annually in lost productivity and absenteeism,” says Rudolph. “If you are feeling overwhelmed, or the year-end slump is starting to feel chronic, tap into employee assistance programmes, counselling, or mindfulness apps. Early intervention prevents stress from spiralling into depression.

“By humanising productivity and embracing modern wellness strategies, South African professionals can close the year with energy and start the next one on a healthier note.”

Erika Engelbrecht-Aldworth, a lecturer at the SA College of Applied Psychology, says that teachers, in particular, suffer from burnout.

“With recent incidents of violent bullying sending shockwaves throughout SA, health and safety at our schools is once again in the spotlight,” she says.

“In South Africa, where schools face stark inequalities and both learners and educators struggle with stress, anxiety and burnout, prioritising wellbeing is no longer optional — it’s essential.

“South African teachers, especially those working in under-resourced schools, experience high, sustained levels of stress and burnout, yet there’s very little structured support for them.

“Teacher burnout is at crisis levels, and this affects both new and experienced teachers alike. Teacher wellbeing is not a ‘nice-to-have’; it’s critical to building their resilience and helping them to develop self-care practices. When wellbeing is embedded in the school environment, it not only provides effective support for teachers but also has a positive impact on learners too.”

Engelbrecht-Aldworth says many teachers are navigating stress and burnout on their own.

“However, if the school centres well-being in its culture, then we make it easier for teachers to have healthier boundaries, find support when they need it and embrace a growth mindset in their professional development.”

Keri Rudolph’s tips to help you manage year-end fatigue

Draw the line between work and life: South Africans often pride themselves on resilience, but pushing through without boundaries is a recipe for burnout. Set clear cut-off times, take leave days, and use micro-breaks to recharge. Even a 10-minute walk can reset your nervous system.

Rethink productivity: According to the Stellenbosch Business School, the always-on culture is toxic. Instead of chasing endless to-do lists, prioritise what truly matters.

Prioritise mental health: Recent survey research reveals that 32% of South Africans report high work stress. This makes mental wellness non-negotiable.

Fuel your body with wellness: Nutrition and hydration often fall by the wayside during the rush to meet deadlines. Modern solutions such as IV nutrient therapy are gaining traction locally for their ability to restore energy and immunity.

Plan — realistically: Break big projects into smaller tasks and delegate where possible. A clear plan reduces feelings of being overwhelmed and helps teams finish strong without sacrificing their well-being.

