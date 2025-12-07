Makazole Mapimpi shares his festive plans and health tips

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi is closing off the year on a celebratory note on and off the field.

The renowned winger, who plays for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and was part of the Springboks’ triumphant 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup squads, has teamed up with JC Le Roux for a collaboration that marks another milestone in his growing off-field presence.

For Mapimpi, 2025 has been a year filled with meaningful moments. When asked about the highlight, he kept his answer grounded in what matters most.

“The moment I am celebrating the most this year was my kids’ birthdays and celebrating the collaboration I did with JC Le Roux.”

While many South Africans prepare to ease into the festive season with indulgence and relaxation, Mapimpi believes balance is key, especially when it comes to staying healthy.

He said keeping fit during the holidays does not have to be complicated or intense.

“It’s important for people to stay active and exercise. It might be difficult to diet because it’s Christmas time, but they can try doing exercises with their families,” he said.

“It doesn’t have to be the gym. They can play games or create fun active activities together.”

The Springbok star believes festive fashion should be just as easygoing.

“I think people should feel comfortable in their own style and identity and be creative in their own way when putting pieces together.”

With warm weather in full swing, Mapimpi keeps it simple: “Since it’s summer, shorts and T-shirts are always a great go-to.”