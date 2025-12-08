Healing in communities: The power of support groups for GBV survivors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Quigney came to a standstill as hundreds of East London residents marched in solidarity against gender-based violence during the Women for Change campaign.

In a nation where gender-based violence (GBV) continues to ravage communities, the need to confront trauma, rebuild safety, and strengthen psychosocial support systems has never been more urgent.

Support groups for survivors can create safe spaces for them to openly talk about the effects of GBV — but most importantly, how to rebuild their lives.

The Human Sciences Research Council has highlighted that between July and September 2024, 957 women were murdered and 1,567 survived attempted murders.

In addition, 14,366 experienced assaults, and 10,191 rapes were reported in the same period.

The council’s survey showed that a third (over 7 million) of South African women over the age of 18 had experienced physical violence in their lifetime.

Social psychologist Itumeleng Magoai says families are at the core of a survivor’s healing journey.

“A lot of survivors go to the family members first, and so, it is crucial that we sit in that discomfort, even if the perpetrator is who we do not want it to be, or who we would not be comfortable to find out that they are [an abuser],” she says.

“Families are the cornerstone of the survivors’ healing journey. They are basically the bedrock of how this person is going to experience the process of healing going forward, and whether or not they’re going to go and get justice.

“We [have] found that [for] a lot of people, when they say justice, they’re actually looking for psychological justice.”

Why support groups matter

SA Depression and Anxiety group support group leader and mental health practitioner Chantel Muchaya says the motivation for starting her support group stemmed from a simple observation that “women naturally take care of everyone except themselves”.

“We are caregivers by nature. In looking after others, we often neglect our own physical and mental health,” Muchaya says.

“The support group was just there to say, look, yes, we care for everyone, but you need to take care of yourself as well, and not only physically, but also to take care of your mental health.

“When we also talk about gender-based violence, we tend to focus a lot on the physical aspect of things, which is great, but there’s also an emotional aspect to the challenge.

“The highlight [of the success of a support group] has always been seeing survivors that went through emotional abuse, realising that what they went through wasn’t their fault, because many times, we’re made to believe that it’s our fault.

“So, seeing someone realise that, you know what, it was never my fault. I am not the one at fault here. I deserve to be loved. I deserve to be respected and treated like a human being. I deserve to receive the same love and respect that I give to others. So, witnessing that, you know, for me alone, it’s just a game-changer.”

Muchaya says breaking down is a welcome part of the healing process.

Her approach centres on psychological safety — confidentiality, non-judgment, and compassion. She reminds support group members that healing isn’t linear and that setbacks do not signal failure but are a part of the journey.

Muchaya emphasises celebrating victories — big and small.

“The fact that a survivor sought help, opened up, or left a toxic environment — that alone is progress worth honouring.”

Access to mental health supporteffects

Magoai says getting access to mental health support is still a huge challenge in SA.

“A lot of people might actually need to have like a short time of therapy and then [given tools of] how do they sustain themselves in the future. A lot of people cannot afford to see a therapist or a counsellor. I mean, at the moment, it costs R1,000 to R1,200 to see a psychologist.

“The reality is that I wish all of us could go to therapy,” Magoai says. “I wish all of us could access those interventions, but the burden of the mental well-being and the psychological well-being of our country rests in the community and rests in our ability to organise around collective care.

“People can find those spaces in support groups, which can be run in different places by different community members; people who understand what’s going on, and are in solidarity with each other.”

Mogoai says there is a need for more support groups.

“We need to be creating spaces of safety where people feel like, you know what, I don’t have electricity today. I’m feeling anxious…but I’m not alone,” she says.

“It is important for us as South Africans to say we have a long history of violence, but this is not who we are, and we can do better. Let’s come together as families, as communities, in solidarity with each other, [so that we can] carry and support each other so that we can heal together.”