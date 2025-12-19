Danger: Why you shouldn’t skip your medication over the holidays

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett warns against skipping medication, as the consequences could be dire.

Many people are officially out of office, and while December is filled with lots of festivities and travelling, it is also known to come with a bit of disruption.

From forgetting to pay bills or prioritising wants over needs and neglecting our health goals.

Skipping medication during the festive season may seem harmless, but even short breaks can cause serious complications and undo months of progress. — Murray Hewlett, Affinity Health CEO

“December holidays are fun, but they also disrupt routines. Travel, late nights, big meals, and social drinking all make it easier to forget a dose or decide to ‘skip just this once’. That one slip can snowball into complications, emergency visits, or even a hospital stay,” said Hewlett.

What you need to know to protect yourself and your family

“Skipping medication during the festive season may seem harmless, but even short breaks can cause serious complications and undo months of progress. Your treatment keeps your body stable, especially during times of stress, heat, and indulgence. This holiday, plan ahead: refill prescriptions early, pack enough medicine for travel, and set reminders so you never miss a dose.

“Festive season pressures are real. Pharmacies and doctors run on reduced hours, people travel without planning refills, pill boxes stay at home, and social plans push sleep and meals off schedule. Some stop meds intentionally because they feel “fine”, want to drink alcohol, are worried about side effects, or assume a short break won’t matter. For many conditions, it does.”

He warned that alcohol can “dangerously amplify drowsiness [when used with sedatives, some antihistamines, and pain tablets], raise blood pressure, trigger hypoglycaemia in people on insulin or sulfonylureas, and irritate the stomach, especially if you’re on anti-inflammatories or blood thinners”.

“Grapefruit juice and certain festive cocktails also interact with common meds [some statins, calcium-channel blockers]. When in doubt, ask a pharmacist or GP before you party. Flying or long road trips disrupt dosing times. For once-daily medicines, keep doses roughly 24 hours apart; for multiple-daily medicines, carry alarms to stay in rhythm.

“Keep medication in original packaging in your hand luggage [not checked bags], along with a written list of your doses. Temperature matters: insulin and some biologics require cooling; inhalers and test strips must be kept dry; tablets shouldn’t bake in a hot car,” Hewlett said.

“Festive stomach bugs happen. If you can’t keep food down or have diarrhoea, some medicines need to be paused while others become more important. People with diabetes should check their glucose more often, hydrate with sugar-free fluids, and never stop insulin without medical advice. If blood glucose stays high, ketones appear, or you can’t drink, seek urgent help.

“Read your patient leaflet. The general rule for many medicines is: take it as soon as you remember unless it’s close to the next dose, in which case, skip the missed dose [never double up]. Exceptions exist [e.g. certain anti-seizure and HIV meds], so confirm with a professional.

“Call for urgent care if you have chest pain, severe shortness of breath, one-sided weakness or trouble speaking, a seizure lasting more than five minutes, severe dehydration, confusion, blood in vomit or stool, or signs of DKA [nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, rapid breathing, fruity breath].”

Hewlett shares examples of what could go wrong if you skip your medication:

Blood pressure and heart disease: Missing antihypertensives or statins can lead to rebound high blood pressure, chest pain, heart attack, or stroke. Some cold/flu remedies raise blood pressure or interact with heart meds, so always check before using them.

Diabetes (type 1 and 2): Skipping insulin or tablets can drive glucose dangerously high. Rich meals, alcohol, and late nights increase the risk of dehydration and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) or hyperosmolar states, both of which are medical emergencies.

Asthma/Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: Stopping preventer inhalers raises the risk of a flare-up. Festive triggers, smoke, cold air, and dust from decorations can make matters worse. Keep reliever inhalers handy, and don’t let controllers lapse.

HIV treatment: Even short interruptions can allow the virus to rebound and develop resistance, narrowing future treatment options.

Epilepsy: Missing doses increases seizure risk, which can be life-threatening, especially around water, roads, or heights during holiday activities.

Mental health medicines: Abruptly stopping antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilisers, or benzodiazepines can cause withdrawal, relapse, or severe symptoms (anxiety spikes, insomnia, mood swings).

Thyroid disease: Stopping levothyroxine leads to fatigue, weight gain, and slowed thinking; long gaps can worsen cardiovascular strain.

Blood thinners: Missing doses raises clot risk (stroke, DVT/PE). Conversely, binge drinking or mixing with certain painkillers can increase bleeding risk.

Antibiotics and TB treatment: Pausing or taking “holiday breaks” fuels drug resistance and treatment failure. Always complete the course.

Contraception: Skipping pills means an unplanned pregnancy risk. Familiarise yourself with your pill’s “late/missed” rules and have information on emergency contraception readily available.

