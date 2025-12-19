No more rusting: easy tips from Dulux to keep your outdoor furniture in tip-top shape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With smart prep and the right paint system, you can weatherproof pieces, refresh their look and dramatically extend their life. With a touch of the right paint and a few material-specific tips, you can preserve and elevate your outdoor furniture for years to come.

CLEAN AND PREP SURFACES

Before you begin painting, wash away dirt and dust. Wipe down all surfaces with a damp cloth and a mild detergent, paying special attention to crevices and hard-to-reach areas where grime collects. Smooth rough areas by sanding; remove all dust before coating. A clean, dry, smooth surface helps paint and varnish adhere and last.

HOW TO PREPARE, PRIME AND PROTECT: WOOD AND METAL

If you’re working with wood, use a knotting agent to seal any knots and spot-prime nail heads with Dulux Rustshield or Dulux Steel Primer. Don’t skip the end grain — add a second coat after 10–20 minutes to keep moisture out. Prime with Dulux Wood Primer (two coats for absorbent wood) or use Dulux Supergrip, then follow with Dulux Universal Undercoat and your topcoat.

Regular wipe-downs seal out moisture and stop small chips, says a Dulux colour expert. (Dulux)

For new wood, sand with 100–150 grit paper and wipe clean. Surfaces should be thoroughly dry, with no more than 12% moisture content. If it’s been oiled or waxed, strip back to bare wood. Clean with a lint-free cloth dampened with mineral turpentine. Multiple wipes may be required to remove surface oils and waxy residue. If varnished, clean with mineral turpentine before lightly sanding and finish with Dulux Woodgard Timbavarnish.

Start by cleaning metal surfaces with Dulux Galvanised Iron Cleaner until water runs off smoothly. If you spot any rust, treat it before applying your primer, undercoat and topcoat — remember to let each layer dry properly before moving on to the next.

STYLE AND SIMPLE UPKEEP

Mix and match shades to create a co-ordinated look that seamlessly blends your furniture with your exterior walls and surroundings. Whether you prefer subtle neutrals, bold statement colours or warm grey shades that are thoughtfully designed to complement a variety of existing palettes, you have endless choices.

MAINTAIN YOUR OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Oiled or waxed wood should be stripped bare when cleaning with a lint-free cloth or turpentine. (Dulux)

Wipe down and clean outdoor furniture regularly to remove moisture and debris that can compromise appearance and durability. Inspect surfaces frequently and address chips or scratches immediately to reseal the coating and prevent moisture ingress. This simple routine prevents minor defects from escalating and extends service life, keeping pieces looking fresh year after year.

“Start with proper prep — clean thoroughly, prime correctly and finish with the right coating — and your outdoor furniture will reward you with lasting colour and reliable protection. Regular wipe-downs seal out moisture and stop small chips from becoming bigger problems, keeping wood and metal pieces looking fresh for years,” says Palesa Ramaisa, Dulux colour expert.