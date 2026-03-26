Philicity Reeken tells why she decided to lose weight

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Philicity Reeken, the vivacious co-host for Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast Show, has been on an admirable weight loss journey that has seen her drop 35kg in the last year. Reeken details to Sowetan how a severe health scare resulted in a lifestyle change.

Sowetan: What initially motivated you to begin your weight-loss journey?

Philicity Reeken: My weight-loss journey was motivated by my health and mobility. I have very damaged knees and my weight was hindering my ability to live the life I wanted to. I was also really inflamed and was concerned about things like high blood pressure and other lifestyle-related issues.

Jacaranda FM’s Philicity Reeken (supplied)

Sowetan: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced and how did you overcome them?

Reeken: My biggest challenges were both physical, mental and emotional. Physically, it was relearning and reacquainting myself with whole foods and portion sizes. Mentally, it was seeing myself in a different body and what that means, and emotionally it was saying goodbye to the weight.

Sowetan: How did your mindset shift?

Reeken: My mindset shift was intentional and deliberate in the beginning, but once I entrenched the good habits it became second nature.

Sowetan: What role did family, friends and professionals play in your journey?

Reeken: Oh, this wouldn’t have been possible without Dr Smook and Partners managed by the RXME team. Having access to doctors, my own assigned nurse that I could reach out to at any time, biokineticists, nutritionists and even a psychologist is invaluable. The hardest part of making such a significant change is doing it alone. Support and encouragement from family and friends is vital. They are also great for a little accountability.

Sowetan: Were there any habits or routines that made the biggest difference for you?

Reeken: Some basic routines or habits that have made changes are honestly the basics we all know. Things like eating breakfast, getting enough protein and fibre, drinking enough water, getting quality sleep and moving my body.

Philicity Reeken (Supplied)

Sowetan: How has this journey impacted other areas of your life?

Reeken: Well, honestly, I didn’t realise that I was also holding on to my weight as a protective measure. I’ve worked through that and now embrace vulnerability.

Sowetan: What misconceptions about weight loss do people often have?

Reeken: People think that getting medical assistance means that you don’t have to put in any work. It is absolutely not the case. This is not a quick fix but a lifestyle overhaul. You need to commit and focus. Realising you are worthy of a healthy life.

Sowetan: What advice would you give to someone wanting to start their own health journey?

Reeken: To realise your ‘why’. Why are you doing this? Then honestly the small changes all add up to big changes. Celebrate the wins – the scale isn’t always your friend but you’ll feel changes in your clothes. Move, if that means walking, swimming, dancing, just move. If you mess up it’s okay, just don’t keep messing up. If you need help there are people out there who want to and can get you on the right path.