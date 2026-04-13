Why you should have regular health check-ups

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Are you moving further away from lifestyle diseases, or are you at risk, walking straight into the lion’s den?

If you don’t know the answer, then you need a health check-up.

Yes, that check-up you should be going for every year helps you understand where you stand and what you should be doing to get healthier if you are at risk – and how to stay healthy if you are in good health.

“Most people book a doctor’s appointment only when they start feeling sick,” says Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett.

“But waiting for symptoms to appear can mean missing the early warning signs of more serious conditions.

“Preventive healthcare is designed to detect potential problems early, helping to reduce complications and support better long-term health.

“Health is not only about treatment,” he says, “but also about prevention. Something as straightforward as an annual check-up can play a powerful role in protecting your overall health and peace of mind.”

Netcare Medicross medical director Dr Cathelijn Zeijlemaker says primary healthcare services are the first point of call when one seeks help for any of the full range of possible concerns.

“From treating common illnesses or troublesome symptoms to prevention and management of long-term conditions, general practitioners’ first concern is for your wellbeing,” she says.

“Our goal is to help our patients get the best out of today’s medical knowledge for their specific health needs so that you can enjoy a good quality of life not only now but well into the future.”

Hewlett says yearly health check-ups give us “the opportunity to detect conditions early, manage risks proactively, and take control of our long-term health before small issues turn into serious problems”.

Healthy food includes a diet of fruit and vegetables. (www.canva.com)

“Preventive care means checking your health before problems start. It includes routine doctor visits and simple tests that can spot issues early, often before you feel any symptoms,” he says.

“Many serious conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers, can develop quietly over time. By the time warning signs appear, treatment may be more complicated.

“The World Health Organisation states that non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, lung disease, and diabetes account for nearly 74% of deaths worldwide. The good news is that many of these conditions can be better managed and sometimes prevented when caught early.”

So, what’s included in an annual health check-up?

“A yearly health assessment looks at your overall well-being and helps establish a clear picture of your current health status,” says Hewlett.

“While tests may differ depending on age, gender, and personal risk factors, a typical check-up usually includes a general physical examination, blood pressure measurement, blood tests to check glucose and cholesterol levels, weight and body mass index evaluation, a discussion about lifestyle habits, including diet, exercise, smoking, and alcohol use, age-appropriate health screenings and review of vaccination status.

“These routine evaluations provide an opportunity to identify potential issues early and make informed decisions about your health. For adults over 40, additional tests may be recommended depending on risk factors, such as cardiovascular risk assessments or more frequent monitoring of blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

“Children and teenagers also benefit from regular wellness visits that track growth and development and monitor vaccination schedules,” Hewlett says.

“Health check-ups are not limited to physical conditions. Mental health assessments are becoming increasingly important in preventive care. Depression and anxiety, for example, can significantly affect overall health and are often overlooked.”

Dr Rahul Gathiram, dental director of Netcare Medicross, highlights that oral health is a “critical component of overall health”.

“Tooth decay affects most people, about 90% of the population, but often oral health is an afterthought until pain develops. Dental treatment should be sought early, or preferably preventatively, to prevent further damage,” he says.

“Research shows clear links between oral health and many major systemic diseases. Recent scientific studies confirm that poor oral health, especially periodontal or gum disease, is associated with conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and adverse pregnancy outcomes, further emphasising the connection between oral health and overall wellbeing.

“Gingivitis, or gum disease, and periodontitis, an infection that erodes the soft tissue and bony sockets supporting the teeth, are unfortunately extremely common, affecting a large portion of the population,” says Gathiram.

“These conditions often progress silently, which is why it’s essential to book a check-up with a dentist every six months.”

Zeijlemaker says prevention is not just about avoiding disease.

“It’s about optimising your quality of life. When your medical and dental teams work together with complete information, we can help you not just survive but thrive.”

Hewlett highlights risks of delaying check-ups:

Silent conditions often go unnoticed: Some of the most serious health problems develop quietly. High blood pressure is commonly known as the “silent killer” because many people have it without realising. High cholesterol and early-stage diabetes can also progress without clear warning signs. Without regular check-ups, these conditions may go undetected for years, raising the risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney damage, and vision complications.

Late cancer detection: Screening tests such as mammograms, Pap smears, prostate assessments, and colorectal screenings are aimed at finding cancer in its early stages, sometimes before symptoms even appear. When cancer is caught early, treatment options are usually more effective, and outcomes are often far better than when it is diagnosed later.

Higher medical costs: If you put off care, that same issue could become more serious, leading to hospital visits, specialist treatment, and higher medical bills.

Impact on everyday life: Health problems that are left untreated do not just affect your body; they can affect your whole life. Constant tiredness, pain, limited movement, or ongoing stress can make it harder to work, enjoy family time, or stay active. Dealing with health concerns early helps you stay independent, energetic, and able to enjoy daily life.