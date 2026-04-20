Inside your second brain: How gut health controls rest of body

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Fatigue, sugar cravings, mood swings, brain fog and bloating.

These are some of the signs of gut problems which often go unnoticed that could affect your overall health.

“Your gut is your second brain, and anything that happens in the gut affects the rest of your body,” says The IV Bar founder Keri Rudolph.

“We often treat them [signs] as separate issues, but they frequently start in the same place: your gut. Gut health has become a cornerstone of modern wellness for a very good reason. Your gut isn’t just about digestion. It influences nutrient absorption, immune regulation, and even mental clarity through the gut-brain axis.

“The numbers are striking. Up to 74% of people globally live with some form of digestive discomfort, yet most never seek help. In South Africa, irritable bowel syndrome [IBS] affects an estimated 12–15% of the population, with many cases undiagnosed. Furthermore, studies show that only 5% of South Africans eat enough fibre, a key driver of microbial diversity.”

Rudolph says that “chronic stress disrupts gut barrier function”.

“The gut is where your immune system learns what to fight and what to tolerate,” says Anneke Meyer, a pharmacist at Medipost Pharmacy.

“Your gut is running the show in ways you may never have imagined. Beyond digesting food, it is also the central hub of your immune system. About 70–80% of immune cells are associated with the gut lining.

“When this barrier is strong, your body absorbs nutrients, fights infection efficiently and sends healthy signals to the brain. When it’s weakened, harmful substances can leak into the bloodstream, triggering inflammation and affecting overall health. Supporting gut health isn’t just about digestion; it’s about strengthening your body’s defences and even protecting your mood.”

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Meyer says our lifestyles can disrupt the gut.

“Diets low in fibre and high in processed foods and sugar; frequent stress, along with poor sleep or certain medications – such as prolonged courses of antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including ibuprofen and aspirin, or acid suppressants – can disturb the gut microbiome and weaken the intestinal barrier,” she says.

A salad from Mpho Tshukudu's cookbook. (Supplied)

“The gut communicates directly with the brain via the gut–brain axis. About 90% of the body’s serotonin, a key chemical for mood and digestion, is produced in the gut. That’s why gut health influences both your mental and physical wellbeing.

“The gut lining functions as a selective barrier, absorbing nutrients while preventing harmful microbes from entering. A compromised gut barrier can result in low-grade systemic inflammation. Everyday choices such as diet, hydration, sleep, and stress management influence your gut microbiome. Probiotics may be beneficial in specific situations, such as after antibiotic use or for certain gastrointestinal conditions, but they should be selected under the guidance of a health-care professional, especially for individuals with weakened immunity.”

Rudolph says a healthy gut isn’t about eliminating bacteria; it’s about maintaining the right balance.

“But here’s the catch – no two microbiomes are identical. Your gut is shaped by genetics, diet, environment, and lifestyle. That’s why generic advice often fails.

“Tools like DNA analysis can offer personalised insight into how your body responds to nutrients, helping you move beyond guesswork.”

Meyer says small steps can have a big impact on your immunity and well-being.

“Seek immediate medical attention if you experience severe abdominal pain, high fever, bloody stools, sudden unintentional weight loss or persistent vomiting.

“Improving gut health doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. Small, consistent changes make a real difference.”

Rudolph says a fibre-rich diet plays a major role in improving gut health.

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“It directly feeds and supports the ecosystem of bacteria living in your digestive system, often referred to as the gut microbiome. A strong gut lining acts as a protective barrier. Fibre helps maintain this lining, lowering the risk of issues like leaky gut syndrome [a common condition linked to gut barrier dysfunction],” says Rudolph.

“Try keeping a logbook about what you’re feeling; patterns matter more than occasional discomfort, such as bloating, gas or stomach cramps; constipation or diarrhoea; acid reflux or heartburn and nausea or loss of appetite.

“One should take a pre-biotic and post-biotic daily to ensure adequate gut health as a first step. This is available at any pharmacy over the counter.”

Meyer gives tips to keep your gut healthy:

Eat more fibre: Add one high-fibre food per meal.

Stay hydrated: Sip water throughout the day, especially during long shifts.

Move daily: Ten minutes of walking or stretching after work supports digestion.

Prioritise sleep: Aim for regular sleep hours and practise a short stress-breathing exercise each day.

Check medications: Ask your pharmacist how to protect your gut when taking antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or acid-lowering medicines.

Use supplements wisely: Targeted probiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, or minerals can support gut health in specific cases, but always follow professional advice.

Rudolph shares fibre-rich foods:

Whole grains: These are a great base for daily fibre intake – oats, brown rice, and whole wheat bread.

High-fibre vegetables: Broccoli, carrots, spinach, sweet potatoes (with skin), green peas.

Fruits are rich in soluble fibre: Apples (with skin), pears, bananas, berries (strawberries, blueberries), and oranges.

What a fibre-rich day could look like:

Breakfast: Oats with banana and chia seeds.

Lunch: Brown rice with beans and vegetables.

Snack: Apple and a handful of almonds.

Dinner: Grilled chicken with sweet potato and broccoli.