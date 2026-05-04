WATCH | Get vaccinated as soon as possible to beat the flu virus

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The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned that the flu season kicked in much earlier than usual this year.

There are two viruses peaking in SA, and if you are pregnant, living with HIV, are over 65, have a baby aged below two or have a chronic illness, you should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

According to global healthcare company Abbott, flu claims the lives of between 6,000 and 11,500 people annually, while thousands of others need hospitalisation.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned that the flu season kicked in much earlier than usual this year, having started in the week of March 24. At the same time, there are cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the week of March 9.

“The fact that both the flu and RSV seasons are starting at the same time means clinicians could potentially see a high burden of patients with respiratory illness in medical facilities in the coming weeks,” warns NICD spokesperson Vuyo Sabani.

“Influenza A (H3N2), A (H1N1) and influenza B are common seasonal influenza strains in humans. The majority of people with influenza present with mild illness, which usually resolves within three to seven days.

“However, influenza may cause severe illness, leading to hospitalisation or possibly death, especially among those at risk of severe illness or complications.”

High-risk groups, says the NIDC, include those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, renal disease, tuberculosis, lung disease, heart disease, and obesity.

“Flu vaccine can only be given to children from six months of age. These groups should be encouraged to seek medical help early if they develop respiratory symptoms that are not resolving.

“RSV is the leading cause of bronchiolitis and lower respiratory tract infections in young children and can lead to severe illness in infants. It is contagious, primarily spreading through respiratory droplets.

“The RSV season typically begins in mid-February, with the onset ranging from late January to late February, usually preceding the influenza season. This year, the RSV season has started later than usual,” says Sabani.

Dr Karmani Murugan, Abbott medical manager, says “prioritising preventative health measures means empowering individuals to live more fully and participate actively in society”.

“Flu prevention is fundamental to public health because it directly impacts both individual well-being and community resilience. When people can maintain their health and avoid serious illness, they are better able to pursue their daily activities and remain actively involved in their families and communities,” says Murugan.

“The annual flu vaccine remains the single most effective tool for safeguarding our health and ensuring we can be present for what matters most. It’s readily available across South Africa at most local pharmacies and general practitioners [GPs]. Many employers also offer vaccinations through corporate wellness programmes.

“Beyond vaccination, a multilayered approach to prevention is key, and aligned with guidance from the national department of health [to] wash hands frequently [20 seconds minimum], avoid close contact with sick individuals, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, stay home when unwell, and maintain good respiratory hygiene [covering coughs and sneezes].”

Dr Jessica Hamuy Blanco, product and clinical risk executive at Dis-Chem, says the 2026 flu season is not one where one has time to wait and see.

“With both flu and RSV circulating earlier and simultaneously, the window to build protection before exposure is much smaller. The number of strains included in the vaccine can vary from year to year based on global surveillance data.

“What’s important is that the vaccine is designed to match the strains expected to have the greatest impact during the season. The influenza vaccine takes about two weeks to provide adequate immune protection.

“However, with the season already underway and vaccines only becoming available in April, many people may find themselves exposed before they are fully protected.”

Blanco says people were being asked to decide about getting vaccinated while the risk was already present.

“When multiple viruses peak together, it doesn’t just increase infection rates but also increases the overall burden on families, workplaces, and the healthcare system. Preventative steps like vaccination become even more critical in reducing that pressure,” she says.

“It’s important to understand that flu vaccination during pregnancy and breastfeeding offers dual protection and not only safeguards the mother against flu-related complications, but also passes essential antibodies to the baby, both in the womb and through breast milk.

“Pregnant women are encouraged to get vaccinated, as their immune systems are naturally more vulnerable during pregnancy. The inactivated flu vaccine is safe at any stage and plays a critical role in protecting both mother and child.

“By getting vaccinated, mothers are not only protecting themselves but also strengthening their baby’s immunity during those crucial early months.”