The dangers of taking too much salt

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Most people think the salt they consume comes mainly from the shaker on the table or from seasoning their food while cooking.

The reality is that a significant amount of daily sodium intake comes from processed and packaged foods such as breads, soups, sauces, deli meats, snacks, and ready-made meals.

Too much salt intake is linked to high blood pressure.

“Salt is something most people rarely give a second thought to but the reality is, excessive salt intake is one of the leading contributors to high blood pressure, largely because people often don’t realise just how much they are consuming,” says Bestmed Medical Scheme marketing and communications manager Denelle Morais.

“The link between high salt intake and high blood pressure should not be ignored. Salt is a staple in every kitchen. While it enhances flavour, preserves food and plays an important role in the body, in excess, it becomes a silent driver of chronic diseases, contributing to one of the country’s most pressing health challenges – hypertension.

“What makes this issue particularly concerning is that much of the salt we consume is not what we sprinkle onto our meals. Daily salt intake should rather be measured by how much is already in the food that consumers buy.

“In fact, up to 70% of the salt consumed is hidden in everyday processed foods such as bread, sauces and ready-made meals, making it easy to exceed healthy limits without even knowing it.”

Morais warns that “South African’s average salt consumption is currently 7g to 8g per day and is well above the recommended limit of 5g (about a teaspoon) for adults”.

Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett says salt or sodium chloride plays an important role in the body as it helps regulate fluid balance, transmit nerve signals, and support muscle function.

“However, regularly consuming too much can take a toll on your health. Many people exceed the recommended daily limit without realising it, simply because hidden salt is found in so many everyday foods,” warns Hewlett.

“Consuming high levels of salt over time can strain the body, particularly the heart and blood vessels. When excess sodium is present in the bloodstream, the body retains more water to balance the sodium concentration. This increases the volume of blood circulating through the body and raises blood pressure.

“High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is often referred to as a silent condition because it may not exhibit noticeable symptoms for many years. However, it significantly increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, and other serious health problems.”

Hewlett says reducing your salt intake is “one of the simplest lifestyle changes that can help prevent hypertension and support long-term health”.

“Because salt is hidden in many foods, it can be difficult to know whether you are consuming too much. Some warning signs may include frequent thirst, bloating or water retention, headaches, high blood pressure readings, and feeling unusually tired.

“Small dietary changes can have a big impact on health. By becoming more aware of hidden salt in everyday foods and making smarter choices, individuals and families can protect their heart health and overall well-being.”

Bestmed Medical Scheme medical advisor Dr Lee Moses says the burden of hypertension in SA is high. However, “the impact is not only measured in the number of lives lost, but also in the growing strain on the healthcare system”.

“Treating hypertension and related conditions requires long-term care, medication and monitoring, therefore, placing pressure on member’s healthcare resources,” says Moses.

“Reducing salt intake remains one of the most manageable and cost-effective ways to lower blood pressure and improve overall cardiovascular health. South Africa has already made progress at a policy level, with regulations limiting the amount of salt in certain processed foods.

“While these measures have helped to reduce salt intake at a population level, unfortunately, regulation alone is not enough and needs to be supported by individual awareness and lifestyle changes.”

Hewlett gives tips on how to cut your salt intake:

Check labels before you buy: Take a quick look at the sodium content on packaged foods. It’s one of the easiest ways to spot hidden salt and compare options on the shelf.

Make more meals at home: Cooking from scratch gives you full control over what goes into your food, including how much salt you use.

Flavour food differently: You don’t need to rely on salt for taste. Ingredients such as garlic, lemon juice, herbs, and spices can bring out flavour just as well.

Cut back on convenience foods: Ready-made meals, processed meats, and packaged snacks are often loaded with salt. Eating these less often can quickly reduce your intake.

Go for fresh where you can: Fresh produce, whole grains, and lean proteins are naturally lower in sodium and a better everyday choice.

Helping kids build healthier habits: It’s just as important for children to learn about salt early on. Good eating habits formed at a young age can carry through into adulthood and lower the risk of future health problems.

Balanced meals: Limiting salty snacks, and discussing food choices can go a long way. Getting kids involved in cooking is also a great way to teach them what goes into their meals and why healthier options matter.