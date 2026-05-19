Stay well this winter: Here’s local foods to power up your immunity

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Six nutrient-rich staples to help you ward off those damaging winter viruses. Stock image

Cold fronts and massive rains have made winters throughout the years more and more unbearable. With many of us staying indoors to escape the cold, it increases the chances of viral transmission rising. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, there are already high rates for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Luckily, it need not take pricey pharmacy visits or flu shots to keep the doctor at bay. Omy Naidoo, founder and managing director of Newtricion Wellness Dietitians, urges South Africans to turn to affordable, accessible, local foods to naturally fortify their immune systems.

“Winter doesn’t have to mean a season of illness. Focusing on nutrient‑dense everyday ingredients, many of which are already staples in our kitchens, we can give our immune systems the support they need to fight off seasonal bugs," says Naidoo.

Immunity is not built with a single “magic” ingredient.

“A colourful plate with a variety of plant and animal sources, plus herbs and spices, supports immunity far better than isolated nutrients.”

For practical, affordable winter meal ideas, Naidoo recommends bulking up stews with beans and lentils, adding grated vegetables to pap and samp, and drinking herbal teas like rooibos and honeybush to stay hydrated while soothing winter throats.

“Small, consistent changes in what we eat can make a measurable difference in how our bodies stand up to winter viruses,” she says.

Here are six immune‑boosting foods, all available at local markets and grocery stores across the country:

CITRUS FRUITS: Whether it’s oranges, naartjies or lemons, these are packed with vitamin C, which helps white blood cells function more effectively. A medium-sized orange provides more than 100% of your daily recommended intake.

Garlic and ginger: These culinary sisters are natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial powerhouses. Add generously to stews, soups and marinades.

Butternut and sweet potato: Root vegetables are rich in beta-carotene (vitamin A), which strengthens mucous membranes, the body’s first line of defence against germs.

Leafy greens: Greens are an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin E and protective antioxidants. Think of popping spinach or even kale into your next grocery cart.

Probiotic‑rich foods: If you’re a fan of maas or yoghurt, then you will appreciate these additions. These support a healthy gut microbiome, where roughly 70% of immune cells reside.

Local superfoods: Baobab powder contains six times more vitamin C than oranges. You can also consider rooibos, which is loaded with immune‑supporting antioxidants.