PARENTING | Breastfeeding: Signs your baby feeds well and how to support your body

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From steady weight gain to regular wet nappies and your breasts feeling softer.

These are some of the things breastfeeding moms should look out for to tell if your baby is feeding well.

This week marks World Breastfeeding Week, and specialist dietitian Mbali Mapholi has encouraged mothers to ensure that they are well hydrated, adding that breastfeeding requires more calories and nutrients to support your bodies.

Mapholi says breastfeeding places significant nutritional and hydration requirements on mothers.

“[They] require additional calories, nutrients, and fluids to support their own health and their baby’s development. It is a big job for your body. When you are nursing, your body needs an extra 500 to 700 calories a day, more vitamins and minerals, and plenty of hydration to keep things running smoothly,” says Mapholi, who is also a Laager Rooibos partner.

“While many mothers look to specialised supplements and herbs to support breastfeeding, one simple addition can offer better benefits. There are many ways to support your milk supply and help your body recover after birth. One of the recommendations I give breastfeeding moms is to add rooibos tea to their daily routine as a natural, caffeine-free and healthy way to support hydration and boost nutrition.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to “strengthen breastfeeding support and health systems to give every child a healthy start in life”.

The world health body says: “Breastfeeding is one of the simplest and most powerful ways to protect a child’s health, [yet] too many mothers and families around the world still lack access to services and interventions that enable and support breastfeeding.

“It provides infants and young children with essential nutrition, increases immunity, helps protect against serious illness, and supports cognitive development. For mothers, breastfeeding brings important health benefits too, helping reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases such as breast and ovarian cancers and type 2 diabetes.”

Breastfeeding may be natural, but it is far from easy for most new moms. (123RF)

WHO highlights that breastfeeding rates across the world are rising. “Exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months rose from around 37% in 2012 to over 47% today. In the past five years, the prevalence of breastfeeding up to two years of age rose from 38% to 50% ... Scaling up breastfeeding could prevent almost 400,000 child deaths and around 140,000 maternal deaths each year.”

Despite these gains, WHO notes that many countries were lagging behind on global targets.

Murray Hewlett, Affinity Health CEO, says while breastfeeding is natural, new mothers must be supported. “World Breastfeeding Week [August 1-7] highlights the importance of supporting mothers throughout their breastfeeding journey and raising awareness about common challenges many women face,” says Hewlett.

“Many women feel disappointed when breastfeeding turns out to be harder than expected. Social media and parenting advice often present breastfeeding as something that should happen automatically, but the reality can be very different.

“Pain, exhaustion, poor sleep, stress, hormonal changes, and concerns about low milk supply can all affect a mother’s confidence. Some babies latch immediately, while others take time to learn.”

Hewlett says among the most common breastfeeding issues is a poor latch. “This happens when the baby is not attached properly to the breast, which can lead to nipple pain, cracking, bleeding, or ineffective feeding. A proper latch should not feel sharply painful. Mothers may notice gentle pulling or tugging, but ongoing pain usually signals that something needs adjustment,” he says.

“Engorgement is another common problem. Breasts may become swollen, firm, and uncomfortable when milk production increases. Feeding regularly, applying warm compresses before feeds, and expressing small amounts of milk may help relieve discomfort.

“Blocked milk ducts can also develop, causing painful lumps or tenderness in the breasts. Continuing to feed, gentle massage, and rest often helps. However, if symptoms include fever, chills, redness, or flu-like symptoms, medical attention is important, as this may indicate mastitis, a breast infection.”

Hewlett says signs that your baby may be feeding well include regular wet and dirty nappies, steady weight gain after the first few days, swallowing sounds during feeding, the baby appearing calm or sleepy after some feeds, and breasts feeling softer after feeding.

“If the baby seems constantly unsettled, struggles to latch, has fewer wet nappies, or is not gaining weight properly, professional advice should be sought,” advises Hewlett.

Hewlett shares tips for breastfeeding moms:

Hold baby close to your body and avoid leaning forward during feeds;

Try different feeding positions to find one that feels comfortable;

Spend time doing skin-to-skin contact to encourage feeding and bonding;

Drink enough water and eat regular, balanced meals;

Rest whenever possible, as exhaustion can make breastfeeding feel harder emotionally; and

Ask for help early instead of waiting for problems to worsen.

Mapholi shares how rooibos supports you during breastfeeding:

Supporting hydration: Breast milk is made up largely of water, meaning hydration plays a critical role in maintaining milk production. Unlike caffeinated beverages, Laager Rooibos supports hydration without contributing to fluid loss, making it an ideal beverage choice throughout the day.

Helping the body recover naturally: The post-partum period is physically demanding, and recovery requires adequate nutrition and rest.

Creating a calm environment for feeding: Successful breastfeeding is about more than nutrition – it’s also about creating the right environment: The milk let-down reflex is closely linked to oxytocin, often referred to as the feel-good hormone. When a mother feels calm and relaxed, milk flows more easily. Stress and anxiety can have the opposite effect. Creating simple daily rituals can encourage relaxation. Something as simple as taking a few minutes to sit quietly with a warm cup of rooibos before feeding can help the body switch into a more relaxed state. These small moments of self-care can make a difference.

Recipe: Try the Laager Rooibos latte

Ingredients:

· 2 Laager Rooibos teabags

· 200ml boiling water

· 100ml warm milk

· ½ teaspoon cinnamon

· 1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Method:

· Steep the teabags in boiling water for five to seven minutes.

· Remove the bags, stir in cinnamon and honey if desired, and top with warm milk.

· Enjoy about 15 minutes before breastfeeding or pumping.