WOMAN OF THE YEAR | Food for thought, Sandy Bukula

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Too often, the measure of a woman’s care is how much of herself she gives away. Time. Energy. The food on her plate.

For some women, that sacrifice means skipping meals so their children don’t have to. For others, it means surviving on coffee and takeaways in between work deadlines and family responsibilities. Their lives may look vastly different, but both reveal an uncomfortable truth: nourishing themselves is often the first thing women compromise.

This is an issue Sandy Bukula has spent much of her career trying to address. As CEO of Operation Hunger, she has watched South Africa’s relationship with hunger evolve from one largely defined by empty stomachs to one in which many people consume enough food yet remain undernourished.

“The face of hunger has changed over time because our environment has changed,” she notes. “Hunger is determined by socioeconomic circumstances as well as behavioural practices. It’s a systemic issue.”

While millions of South Africans still experience the devastating reality of not having enough food, Bukula says another form of malnutrition is growing alongside it. “We’re seeing people who are not just hungry because they aren’t eating enough,” she explains. “They’re eating enough in terms of quantity, but they’re not eating nourishing food. It’s undernourishment, even if they’re consuming enough in terms of volume.”

The result is a nutrition paradox. South Africa battles food insecurity while rates of obesity and diet-related diseases rise. For many families, the most affordable foods are highly processed, energy-dense, and lacking in essential nutrients. For others, long working hours and caregiving responsibilities leave little time to prepare balanced meals. In both cases, the body receives calories, but not necessarily the nourishment it needs.

Bukula, who holds a microbiology degree and an MBA in sustainable development, believes this is why conversations about hunger need to evolve. “We now understand that the drivers of hunger fall into different categories,” she says. “So, the interventions also have to be different.”

That shift in thinking has also changed the way Operation Hunger works. “We don’t look at people at their lowest and define them by that moment,” she says. “We see people as capable. They don’t have to be at the mercy of others. When someone has nothing, of course they need immediate support, but our goal is to help them create their own solutions.”

She smiles as she sums up the philosophy in a single sentence: “We create champions of their own lives.”

Bukula has lived in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, North West, and Gauteng, giving her a front-row seat to the many faces of hunger in the country, and her mission extends far beyond handing out food parcels. Operation Hunger also works with vulnerable communities to build long-term food security by helping people grow their own food and develop the knowledge and infrastructure needed to become self-sufficient.

We don’t look at people at their lowest and define them by that moment. — Sandy Bukula, CEO of Operation Hunger

“Operation Hunger is not trying to create dependency,” she says. “We know there are many people struggling with hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity. We’re not just a charity. We develop programmes that enable people to sustain themselves by addressing the underlying causes of malnutrition in their communities.”

For Bukula, lasting change begins where charity ends. “It doesn’t stop at providing food. We help create the infrastructure and provide the knowledge people need to take care of their health and nutrition.”

One priority is ensuring that women — whether they are stretching a grocery budget, raising children, building careers, or doing all three at once — have access to food that allows them to thrive. In fact, women and children are central to Operation Hunger’s work. Bukula says they are disproportionately affected by hunger and malnutrition because of their nutritional needs at different stages of life. From preconception and pregnancy to breastfeeding and motherhood, a woman’s health influences both her own well-being and that of her children. When women are undernourished, the effects are felt across generations.

Her belief in people’s potential began at home. Bukula describes her mother as the greatest influence on both her leadership and her outlook on life. “My biggest hero is my mother,” she says. “She modelled to me that even though you are a woman, you don’t have to be chosen or given permission to participate in the world. She taught me that you are very much in charge of your own life and can change your own predicament.”

Today, Bukula looks for those same qualities in other women. The women who inspire her are not necessarily those with the biggest titles or the loudest voices, but those who quietly strengthen their families and transform their communities.

When asked about the legacy she hopes to leave behind, Bukula thinks about the girls in her own family. She hopes they will see in her someone who believes in possibility over circumstance and action over helplessness. Someone who understands that real empowerment is not about being rescued, but about recognising your own ability to create change.

It is why one idea has stayed with her throughout her life. “Women are taught to be chosen when they need to choose themselves.”

In a country where hunger is no longer defined only by empty cupboards but also by empty nutrients, choosing yourself can be a radical act. It can mean making time for a nourishing meal, asking for help, investing in your own health or simply believing your wellbeing matters. Women are taught to feed the world around them. Bukula’s life’s work is a reminder that they, too, deserve to be nourished.