Suicide grief: how to cope with your loss and guilt feelings

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The South African Depression and Anxiety Group has reported an increase in the number of people calling and reporting their struggles and thoughts of suicide. Picture:

Losing a loved one to suicide is devastating.

For many people, the loss is often followed by feelings of guilt.

You ask yourself so many questions yet you don’t have the answers.

Cassey Chambers, operations director at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), says families spend years asking themselves if there was anything they could have done to help their loved one who died by suicide.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group encourages people to reach out for help if they are struggling. Picture: (123RF)

“One of the most important things for survivors of suicide loss is to really [understand] that they cannot carry the responsibility for another person’s decision. Guilt is often the mind trying to make sense of something that feels really impossible to understand,” says Chambers.

“It’s really important to give themselves [families] permission to grieve without judging yourself for the thoughts and the emotions that come with grief.

“[Families often ask themselves], what could I have done differently? We really need to help them understand that grief is not punishment, and guilt does not mean that they were responsible, or they did something wrong or didn’t do anything.”

Behind all of these stats and figures … are real people... South African men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women — Cassey Chambers, operations director at Sadag

Chambers was speaking to Sowetan following the launch of Sadag’s World Suicide Prevention Day campaign. World Suicide Prevention Day is marked on September 10.

The message of the organisation‘s campaign is: “Every Conversation Counts”.

Chambers says suicide remains a very serious public health concern in SA.

“When we look at some of the stats, we know that there are approximately 23 suicides per day in SA. For every one suicide, there are at least 20 attempted suicides, which means that there are 460 people in the country that every 24 hours feel like the only way to end their problems would be to end their life,” says Chambers.

“Behind all of these stats and figures … are real people ... South African men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women. [The] most at-risk age group are actually teenagers, which is very concerning. From some stats that we’ve received, some more updated stats from the 2024-2025 cycle from the national department of health, they reported that there were over 42,000 attempted suicides that had received treatment at public health hospitals.

“Most concerning from that figure is that 30% of those attempted suicides that needed medical treatment in public hospitals were children under the age of 18 years.”

Interestingly, we’re seeing more and more people reaching out via WhatsApp or online, sharing that they can’t do this anymore, that they have plans to end their life, that they don’t see a point to living — Cassey Chambers, operations director at Sadag

Alarming stats

Chambers says these stats are a cause for concern.

“We should be very cautious when talking about the numbers and not forgetting that these are people’s lives,” she says.

“Every suicide is a tragedy, especially when suicide can be prevented, and people can get help before they reach that point of crisis. It’s always really difficult to definitively say that there is an increase in suicides only because we don’t have real-time national suicide surveillance data.

“Often the data that we do have is conservative. It’s also a few years behind and, officially, mortality statistics are released years after the deaths have occurred. So it’s really difficult to say yes, year on year.”

Sadag getting more and more calls

Chambers says Sadag is seeing a year-on-year increase with the number of calls they are getting every day at their call centre.

“Interestingly, we’re seeing more and more people reaching out via WhatsApp or online, sharing that they can’t do this anymore, that they have plans to end their life, that they don’t see a point to living,” she says.

“... The available data that we have tells us that suicide still remains a really significant and persistent problem in South Africa.

“Our own helplines give us some kind of an important picture, a snapshot into the level of distress that people are experiencing, and every day people are reaching out because they’re struggling with not only a combination of issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma, relationship issues, financial stress, loneliness, and those suicidal thoughts.”

Chambers says losing someone to suicide can be an incredibly complicated form of grief, and guilt is very common.

“[There are] recurring thoughts of, ‘why didn’t I see the signs? Why didn’t they tell me? I could have done this. I should have done that’. There can also be a lot of guilt around very ordinary things, you know, remembering an argument you had, or a difficult conversation, or maybe not answering a phone call, or even having moments when you laugh or enjoy yourself after the loss, which can be hard because that person’s no longer there. It’s almost like we should not feel happy again.

“Families can really experience feelings of anger, confusion, rejection, even shame. They may even struggle to understand how someone that they loved could have experienced so much pain that they felt suicide was their only option.

Grieving, healing and dealing with feelings of guilt

Chambers shares what you can do following your loss:

Grieve: The first step that we want to give to anyone who is grieving or has lost someone to suicide, whether it be now or months or years ago, is really to allow yourself to grieve and to acknowledge that this is a very different and often complicated kind of loss.

Talking and getting support: No one needs to deal with this alone, and grief needs support, not silence. We encourage those people to help them to cope and to deal with the rollercoaster of different emotions. Talk to people you trust. Don’t isolate yourself. Being able to talk openly without judgment can be incredibly important. We also know that professional counselling, even joining a support group, can really benefit one to process, to talk, to have that safe space to connect with a therapist or counsellor who understands.

Dealing with guilt: When guilt comes up, and it can come up when you sometimes least expect it, it can really help to just gently challenge that thought, to gently just say, what did I actually know at the time, and what am I assuming, that I know the outcome? We often judge our past actions using information that we only have after a person’s death.

Healing: This is an important message [because] healing doesn’t mean forgetting the person. It just means gradually finding a way to remember them, while also allowing yourself to continue living and giving yourself permission to feel those emotions and to process them and to make it feel that it’s OK to have it be complicated or heavy or confusing or not clear, but just to really give yourself permission to grieve.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Sadag’s 24-hour Suicide Crisis Helpline on 0800 567 567 or WhatsApp 087 163 2050 throughout the week from 8am to 5pm.

Sowetan