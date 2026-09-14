Why good health doesn’t come in a pill

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You’re taking supplements but don’t get maximum benefits.

You could be taking them at the wrong time or eating certain foods that reduce how well your body absorbs them.

“A meaningful proportion of synthetic vitamins are excreted before they can be fully utilised, which is why high-dose synthetic supplements sometimes produce vivid results in the bathroom but less measurable results in the body. You may be spending money on supplements that are, quite literally, going to waste,” warns Andy Moore, research & development and quality control manager at Nutritional Performance Labs.

“Millions of people take daily vitamins and minerals, yet research suggests a significant proportion of what we swallow passes through the body without being used. The problem may not be the nutrients themselves, but the form they come in.

“Spend any time in a pharmacy and the supplement aisle can feel more bewildering than helpful. Shelves are stacked floor to ceiling with bottles promising immune support, better sleep, stronger joints and sharper focus; all containing more or less the same vitamins and minerals and very little to help you understand why one might work better than another. The answer lies not in what a supplement contains but in how that nutrient has been produced and what form it takes when it enters your body.”

Understanding supplement stacking starts with nutrition, diagnostics, and quality, not quick fixes or confusing online wellness advice. (Natali Hordiiuk/Unsplash)

The absorption problem

Moore says when one eats blueberries or broccoli, you are not just consuming vitamin C or iron or magnesium.

“We are consuming those nutrients embedded in a complex matrix of proteins, enzymes, fibre, phytonutrients and co-factors that the body has evolved to recognise and process. These elements do not work independently, they work together,” she says.

“The bioflavonoids in citrus fruit, for instance, are understood to support the uptake of vitamin C. The fat-soluble co-factors in whole foods help transport fat-soluble vitamins to where they are needed. Think of it this way: nature packages nutrients with their own instruction manual, and the body reads it better than anything we can manufacture.

“The majority of supplements lining the shelves do not replicate this complexity. Instead, they isolate a single nutrient — often synthesised in a laboratory — and deliver it without the supporting cast that makes it functional in a food context. The body may recognise the compound, but it does not always know what to do with it efficiently.”

She says the term, food-grown or whole-food nutrition, refers to “a category of supplements in which vitamins and minerals are sourced from, or grown within, real food matrices rather than synthesised chemically”.

“The nutrients are extracted from plants, fruits and other natural sources and retain the co-factors and enzymes that accompany them in their natural state. Take vitamin C as an example —synthetic supplements typically use isolated ascorbic acid whereas a food-grown vitamin C supplement might use acerola cherry, which is a fruit with one of the highest natural concentrations of vitamin C available,” says Moore.

“Research indicates that the vitamin C delivered in a food-grown form is absorbed 1210% more effectively than isolated ascorbic acid and it delivers ascorbic acid alongside bioflavonoids and other naturally occurring compounds.

“The same principle extends across the vitamin and mineral spectrum. B vitamins derived from fermented whole grains or quinoa arrive with the co-enzymes that support their conversion into active forms in the body. Plant-sourced magnesium tends to be more gently absorbed than high-dose synthetic magnesium oxide, which is notorious for its digestive side effects. Food-derived iron is generally better tolerated and less likely to cause the constipation associated with the ferrous sulphate found in many conventional supplements.”

Moore says absorption is not the only central argument for food-grown nutrition.

“Conventional supplement manufacturing often relies on fillers, binders, artificial colourants and flow agents — in short, inactive ingredients used to make the manufacturing process easier or the tablet more visually appealing. These additives contribute nothing nutritionally and, in some cases, may interfere with absorption. Targeted supplementation, in a form the body can actually use, is a compelling proposition.”

She adds that for most people “the goal of taking supplements is simple: to fill the gaps that diet alone may not cover, and to support the body in functioning well”.

“The logical extension of that goal is choosing supplements that the body can actually put to work, which means considering not just the nutrient but its origin, its form and the quality of the process behind it. Food-grown vitamins and minerals return to the logic of whole-food nutrition applied to the convenience of supplementation.

“For anyone serious about getting genuine value from their daily routine, it is a distinction worth understanding. Most people take supplements because they genuinely want to look after themselves – and they deserve to know that what they’re taking is actually working for them. Your body already knows how to use nutrients when they come from food. Taking a food-grown supplement just makes that easier to access every day.”

*Always consult your medical practitioner before taking any supplements