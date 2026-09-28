Why spring is a whirlwind of asthma triggers

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African young businessman using inhaler during work at office he has asthma

Have you had asthma symptoms during the day more than twice a week or been woken at night because of it?

Perhaps you needed your short-acting reliever inhaler more than twice a week or you’ve had to cut back on any of your usual activities because of asthma.

These questions will help you understand if your asthma is under control or not.

If your answers were “yes” and “I did”, then you need to get your asthma under control.

Spring comes with higher pollen levels, dust and smoke that can trigger breathing problems.

Sanofi SA medical manager, Dwayne Koot, says: “A doctor can check your diagnosis and medicines, make sure you are using your inhaler correctly and look for anything that could be making your symptoms worse. Have your asthma checked after an attack and at least once a year, including when you have no symptoms.”

Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett says one of the biggest seasonal triggers is grass pollen.

“During spring, grasses release tiny pollen particles into the air. When these particles are breathed in, they can trigger an allergic reaction in people who are sensitive to pollen. If a person also has asthma, this allergic response can inflame the airways and cause symptoms to worsen,” says Hewlett.

“Many people with asthma also suffer from hay fever. Sneezing, itchy eyes, a blocked or runny nose, and throat irritation can make breathing feel even more uncomfortable. Treating hay fever properly can often help improve asthma control.

People with asthma can continue doing regular exercises if their condition is well controlled. (123)

“Spring weather can also be unpredictable. Warm afternoons followed by cool evenings, windy days, and sudden thunderstorms may all affect sensitive airways. Strong winds carry pollen over long distances, increasing exposure even where there are few flowering plants nearby.”

He says that after winter, a common household practice is to spring clean and this can stir up dust mites, mould spores, and pet dander that have built up indoors.

“These particles become airborne during sweeping, dusting, and vacuuming, and can irritate sensitive airways. In many areas, spring’s warm, windy and dry conditions increase exposure to grass pollen, one of the most common asthma triggers, while also creating more airborne dust,” he says.

“Smoke from braais, veld fires, and cigarettes may further irritate the lungs and make breathing more difficult. Strong-smelling cleaning products, air fresheners, paint fumes, and other chemicals can also trigger asthma symptoms in some people, even if they do not have an allergy.

“Respiratory infections remain another important trigger. Colds, influenza, and other viral infections can inflame the airways and worsen asthma symptoms throughout the year, including during spring.”

Hewlett says regular exercise is good for overall health and most people with asthma can continue doing so if their condition is well controlled.

One of the biggest seasonal triggers is grass pollen.

“However, exercising outdoors on days when pollen counts are high or the air is smoky may trigger symptoms in some people. Rather than avoiding exercise altogether, speak to a healthcare professional about the safest way to stay active, and follow your asthma treatment plan.

“Asthma should not be ignored simply because symptoms seem mild. Warning signs that asthma may not be well controlled include needing a reliever inhaler more often than usual, coughing at night, becoming breathless during normal activities, or waking because of wheezing,” Hewlett warns.

“Seek emergency medical care immediately if someone is struggling to breathe, cannot speak in full sentences, has blue or grey lips or fingernails, or gets no relief from their reliever inhaler. These may be signs of a severe asthma attack that requires urgent treatment.

“Although spring can increase exposure to asthma triggers, most flare-ups can be prevented through good asthma control and by understanding what causes symptoms. Knowing your personal triggers, taking medication correctly, and acting quickly when symptoms worsen can help you enjoy the season with greater confidence.”

Koot says the aim of traditional asthma treatment is to reduce symptoms and lower your risk of an attack.

“When it works well, you have few symptoms during the day or at night and can stay active without asthma getting in the way. With recent medical developments, the medical community is now aiming for clinical remission [perfect control] while on treatment,” says Koot.

“A reliever inhaler can make breathing easier within minutes, but quick relief opening up the airways is only part of asthma care. Relievers do not address the inflammation. Symptoms that return, wake you at night or stop you doing the things you usually do can signal that your current treatment is not doing enough.

“Reliever medicines quickly relax the muscles around your airways, opening them so you can breathe more easily. Controller medicines reduce the inflammation that drives asthma and lower your risk of future attacks.”

Koot says one may have inflammation even when you feel well.

“If it remains poorly controlled over time, it can cause lasting changes to the airway walls and affect how well your lungs work. Doctors call this airway remodelling. If you still have symptoms or attacks despite using high-dose inhaled corticosteroid treatment, you may need to see a specialist. A specialist will confirm your diagnosis, check that you use your inhaler correctly and take your medicine regularly, and look for triggers or other health conditions before diagnosing severe asthma…”

Here’s how you can reduce asthma flare-ups: