WATCH | A new generation carries SA to World Cup qualification

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evidence Makgopa of Bafana Bafana celebrates goal during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match between South Africa and Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on 14 October 2025.

Until Tuesday, it had been over two decades since SA qualified for a Fifa World Cup, and, unsurprisingly, most of the heroes who carried the nation do not have memories of the country qualifying for the event.

Five of the 23-man squad members that inspired Bafana’s victory over Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium weren’t even born when SA last qualified for the global showpiece.

We look at the age of each squad member when SA last qualified to play in a Fifa World Cup in 2001 for the 2002 event in Korea/Japan.

Not Born... (five players)

Khulumani Ndamane, 21, who put in a clean display at the heart of defence in the 3-0 win over Rwanda, wasn’t born when Bafana last qualified. So were his age mates Mduduzi Shabalala, Malibongwe Khoza and Samkelo Kabini, who were all born in 2004, like the TS Galaxy man, Ndamane. Mohau Nkota, who’s a year younger than them, was also not born then and is the youngest squad member.

A few weeks/months old (two)

Born in August 2001, Oswin Appollis, who racked up two assists and a goal against Rwanda to eventually walk away with the Man of the Match accolade, was only three months old when Bafana secured their 2002 World Cup berth. Appollis, 24, was on fire on Tuesday. His age peer, Ashley Cupido, who was introduced in the 85th minute, was a month old.

A year old (three)

The scorers of the two other goals against Rwanda, Appollis’s Orlando Pirates teammates Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa, were a year old in 2001, born in March and June in 2000, respectively. Their fellow Pirates teammate Tshepang Moremi is another squad member who was one year old in 2001, having been born in October the previous year.

Two years old (three)

Three of the unused substitutes — Thabang Matuludi, Thabo Moloisane and Sphephelo Sithole — were two years old then. The trio were born in January, February and March 1999, respectively. They are 26 today.

Three years and older (10)

Now 27, Sipho Mbule, who was in the thick of things as a playmaker against Rwanda, was born in March 1998, meaning he was three years old when Bafana last qualified for the World Cup. Born in January 1997, Teboho Mokoena, now 28, was four years old. Second-choice keeper Sipho Chaine, 28, was five years old, born in December 1996.

Khuliso Mudau, Bathusi Aubaas, Aubrey Modiba and Nkosinathi Sibisi were all six years old, born in April, May, July and September, respectively. They are now 30. Born the following year in April, third-option keeper Ricardo Goss, 31, was seven years old.

Thapelo Morena, 32, who was lively until he was forced off late in the second half, was eight years old, having been born in August 1993.

Last but not least, the skipper, Ronwen Williams, who at 33 is the oldest player in the team, was nine and would join the SuperSport United academy three years later, not knowing that would be the start of a journey that has since seen him lead the national side. Williams was born in January 1992.

Sowetan