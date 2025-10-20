Zwane targets to dominate fellow KZN teams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the wake of beating provincial rivals Durban City 1-0 in the league at Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend, AmaZulu mentor Arthur Zwane has stressed the importance of winning home fixtures and dominating KZN as they aim to solidify their fanbase in the province.

Centre-back Taariq Fielies’ glancing header in the 88th minute sealed the deal for AmaZulu against Gavin Hunt’s Durban. It was Usuthu’s fourth league victory of the campaign.

“It’s not only about beating fellow KZN teams but it’s more about us winning our home games. It’s very key for us to win our home games if we really want to be a competitive side. We also want to improve our fanbase in the province...we want KZN people to come to our home games in numbers,” Zwane stated.

“It’s key for us to dominate our region if I may put it in that way, so we must make sure that we get maximum points at home at all costs.’

“10111″, as the AmaZulu coach is nicknamed from his heyday, insisted that having a relatively young squad means they weren’t going to get everything right at once as they prioritise winning in their backyard for now.

“We are not going to get everything right at once...it’s not possible with the young squad we have, so winning home games would lay a solid foundation and from there we’d gain that confidence, momentum and belief that we can now go out and conquer the opposition in their own backyard,” Zwane said.

Giving his assessment of the game, the AmaZulu coach believes they grew into the game after a “shaky” start, also bemoaning two big chances they missed in the first stanza.

“We started the game a little bit shaky, but we gained momentum as the game progressed. We created two clear-cut chances. Had we been clinical in front of goals, we could have at least gone into the halftime break leading 2-0,” Zwane said.

AmaZulu’s next game is only on November 1, in the league away to Chippa United.

