Elated Masutha dedicates Leopards’ first win to Thidiela

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bethuel Muzeu scored a hat-trick to give Black Leopards their first win of the season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship./Alche Greeff /BackpagePix

Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha has dedicated their first win of the season to the club’s chairman David Thidiela, expressing his gratitude to the management for sorting out their player registration issue.

Leopards thumped Kruger United 3-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium over the weekend to register their maiden Motsepe Foundation Championship [MFC] win of the season.

The Venda outfit couldn’t register new players at the start of the season as Fifa passed a transfer ban on them since All Stars, the club whose status Leopards acquired in 2023, had unresolved player compensation issues.

This saw Lidoda Duvha play their first match of the season with 10 players, nine on-field and a makeshift goalkeeper in former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thendo Mukumela against University of Pretoria in August. A fortnight ago, Fifa temporarily lifted the ban to allow player registration while the investigation continues.

“I am happy that we’ve finally won a match and I have been saying to my players the whole week that coming from where we come from [referring to the ban], they must know that there were people who were working tirelessly to sort out that issue,” Masutha said.

“Our management never rested to make sure that the issue was sorted, so we’re dedicating this win to the old man David Thidiela because he has been working very hard to make sure that everything gets sorted and now we’re here, we’re very delighted.”

Masutha admitted that their first win of the season has boosted his players’ morale, albeit cautioning them against getting overconfident. The Lidoda Duvha trainer is looking forward to their next fixture against Milford away on Friday.

“They [his troops] are motivated by this victory and they must not be over confident,” the Leopards coach said. “We are going to fight on Friday against Milford so that we can get victory.”

Bethuel Muzeu netted a hat-trick to ensure Leopards finally won a game in the MFC this term.

MFC results

Bees 0-0 Venda; Upington 3-3 Milford; Wanderers 2-2 CPT City; Leopards 3-0 Kruger; Gomora 1-2 Leruma; Casric 3-2 Lions; Leicesterford 2-1 Highbury; Baroka 0-2 AmaTuks