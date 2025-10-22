Barker hails gritty players in ‘unfavourable’ CAF cup battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker is optimistic they will come out victorious against 15 de Agosto of Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, and march into the CAF Confederation Cup group stages. /Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has lauded how his side coped with “unfavourable” conditions away to 15 de Agosto of Equatorial Guinea in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary phase first leg last week Saturday.

Even so, Barker insisted that he hadn’t started thinking about the second leg, billed for Athlone Stadium on Sunday, putting the focus on Wednesday’s “big league game” against Golden Arrows at the Athlone Stadium at 7.30pm.

“It wasn’t an easy encounter. We encountered a lot of difficulties within the game... The pitch wasn’t great, and the weather conditions were also not favourable [as it was very hot], but I think we applied ourselves well for the majority of the game,” Barker said.

Stellies are eager to get their league campaign back on track, having won just one of their nine opening Betway Premiership fixtures with a whopping five defeats and three draws.

“Our focus has now shifted to the league game against Arrows. It’s a big league game, so once we’re finished with it, we will start preparing for the second leg,” Barker said.

As much as he said he hadn’t started preparing for the second leg, the Stellies mentor is optimistic that they’ll come out victorious on Sunday and march into the Confederation Cup group stages. Barker appreciates that they kept a clean sheet in Equatorial Guinea, albeit stressing the need to improve their offensive play.

“Hopefully, we will get the job done at home in the second leg to get into the group stages. It is always important to keep clean sheets because that’s key to winning football matches,” Barker said.

“We just need to continue working on our finishing because we create opportunities... We should be converting more opportunities than we are at the moment. Our final third decision-making and execution need to be better.

“We were a better team, but unfortunately we were not able to convert the chances we created. I am proud of the players... They did well to come out of those conditions without conceding.”