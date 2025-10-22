Soweto Marathon offers massive discount to Cape Town Marathon runners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon was cancelled at the 11th hour on Sunday due to safety concerns amid high winds in the city.

Sponsors of the Soweto Marathon, African Bank, have announced a reprieve for runners affected by the cancellation of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon at the weekend.

Runners who can prove they were registered for the event, which was cancelled at the 11th hour due to severe winds, can now enter the People’s Race, which takes place on November 29, at 50% of the entry fee.

“Following this weekend’s unfortunate cancellation of the Cape Town Marathon due to severe weather conditions, African Bank, in partnership with the Soweto Marathon NPC, has announced a special offer to displaced runners who were registered to participate in the Cape Town race,” a statement said.

“In a gesture of solidarity with the running community, African Bank and the organisers of the Soweto Marathon are inviting these runners to register for the marathon, taking place at Nasrec.

For this reason, we are genuinely grateful to launch this joint initiative and encourage those keen to run to lace up and join us for The People’s Race on November 29. We would be delighted to host you. — Soweto Marathon spokesperson Jabu Mbuli

“To ease the disappointment many runners experienced, African Bank is now offering 50% off entry fees for up to 5,000 Cape Town Marathon registrants who wish to participate in the 42km Soweto Marathon. Runners will have until November 1 to claim this offer. In addition, African Bank customers will receive 100% of their entry fees back in rewards points.

“Runners will need to provide proof of their Cape Town Marathon registration to qualify for the discounted entry. For assistance and verification, participants are encouraged to contact the Soweto Marathon race office,” said Sbu Kumalo, group chief marketing officer at African Bank.

Soweto Marathon spokesperson Jabu Mbuli said this initiative reiterates the support and backing of their valued headline partner.

“As a united group, we are aware that it is the country’s running community that we serve first and foremost. Runners want to run! For this reason, we are genuinely grateful to launch this joint initiative and encourage those keen to run to lace up and join us for The People’s Race on November 29. We would be delighted to host you.”

