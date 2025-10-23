Durban can emulate Magesi and claim Carling cup - Keet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban City goalkeeper Darren Keet is upbeat about their chances of winning the Carling Knockout, drawing motivation from last season’s success of fellow less-fancied side, Magesi.

Durban face Richards Bay in the Knockout quarterfinals at Richards Bay Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

“It [the Carling Knockout] is a great opportunity to lift a trophy. We saw Magesi do it last year [when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the final], and there’s no reason why we can’t do it ourselves this year,” Keet said during Durban’s media open day at University of KwaZulu-Natal Howard College campus yesterday.

“We have a good enough team to do it. We definitely have a team that’s strong enough to win this cup, but we have to take it game by game, and be willing to fight.”

Keet, 36, joined Durban before the start of the season after leaving Cape Town City in the wake of their relegation from the Premiership. The former Bafana shot-stopper also opened up about experiencing relegation, disclosing he wanted to stay put.

“It’s part of football. There’s a first time for everything... I mean, it was the first time that I was relegated with Cape Town City. Things never worked out; we struggled in a few departments, and at the end of the day, you have to try and move forward,” said Keet, who’s played in all Durban’s 11 games across all competitions this season, said.

“I was quite keen on staying and helping them, but they’d already signed another keeper before the season ended, so we just decided to move our separate ways.”

Meanwhile, Durban coach Gavin Hunt stressed the importance of staying in the Carling Knockout to maintain their momentum, since they’ll have 18 days without a league game between November 5 and 23, a slot that’s likely to accommodate Carling semifinals.

“I said in the first round that it was important to go through, otherwise you’ll have weeks without football. It’s important for us to give our all and try to go through to the semis. It will be a big battle, so we will have to take our chances and defend well,” Hunt said.

Carling Knockout quarterfinals fixtures

Saturday: Bay v Durban, Richards Bay (3pm)

Sunday: Arrows v Galaxy, King Zwelithini (3pm)

