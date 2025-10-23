Ndamane determined to help Galaxy win Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khulumani Ndamane of TS Galaxy during the Carling Knockout 2025 TS Galaxy Media Day at Sturrock Park Wits University, in Johannesburg. Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

With his career on an upward trajectory, especially off the back of some impressive outings with Bafana Bafana, TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane, 21, is contemplating a lucrative transfer deal in the not-too-distant future.

The prospect of a transfer from Galaxy is also why the talented 21-year-old centre-back is hell-bent on helping the Rockets win the Carling Knockout Cup to thank them “before something happens”.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Romanian giants FCSB, who have fellow Bafana centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana on their books, are among the clubs who were reported to be interested in acquiring Ndamane’s services in recent months.

“I am pleased with my progress, especially because I haven’t played many seasons in the top flight [this is only his second season in the big team],” Ndamane said during Galaxy’s media open day at Sturrock Park in Milpark on Wednesday. “My progress is a reflection of hard work.

Ndamane helped Bafana seal their first World Cup qualification since 2002, playing the entire game as they thumped Rwanda 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium last week.

“As a player I really wish to win my first trophy with Galaxy, especially because there are rumours that other teams want me, so you never know...maybe next season I won’t be here. So, leaving the team with a trophy would make me very happy.”

Even so, the lad from Sahlumbe near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal insisted he wasn’t too concerned about rumours of his potential transfer.

“Rumours will always be there, and I know nothing about any team that’s interested in me but only read about all that in the media. God will make a plan when it’s time for me to move,” said Ndamane, who joined the Rockets from Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Diski side in July last year.

Galaxy face Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

