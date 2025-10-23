Plenty of boxing action promised as Gauteng embraces ‘Bovember’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA middleweight champ Phikelani Khumalo will defend his title against Donjuan van Heerden in one of the tournaments next month.

Fight fans in Gauteng will be spoiled for choice throughout November - the month Boxing SA provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole dubbed “Bovember”.

Six tournaments have already been confirmed by the regulator, he said on Wednesday.

“This is unprecedented. I have taken some time off so that I come back refreshed because there will be no time to breathe once we start,” said the ex-professional boxer who also serves as tournament supervisor in his province.

Abbey Mnisi, the retired All-Africa junior bantamweight champ, is a matchmaker for 98% of promoters in Gauteng.

Action will begin on November 1 at the Galleria in Sandton, where Geraldine Lerena will organise her fourth and last tournament of the year.

Her Aquila Boxing Promotion’s blue-eyed-boy, Kaine “K9″ Fourie, will headline the show with a 10-rounder against Claudio Daneff of Argentina for the IBO Intercontinental lightweight title.

Eight days later, Terry Ann Hart will introduce her Fight Club Promotion at Silver Lake Farm House in Pretoria. IBF Africa junior lightweight holder, Katlego “Black Kat” Khanyisa, will defend against Congolese Jonathan Litango in the main event.

Larry Wainstein’s Boxing 5 will be at Booysens on November 15, with Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga welcoming Namibian Jonas Erastus in the main attraction. Nontshinga last fought on October 12 2024 when he lost the IBF junior flyweight title to Masamichi Yabuki.

Fourways Market has been confirmed as the venue for Brad Norman’s Warriors Ascent on November 16.

WBC Africa flyweight vacant flyweight belt will be up for grabs between former SA and IBO champ Jackson “M3″ Chauke and SA-based Zimbabwean prospect Ndabezinhle Phiri.

Then on November 28, Tsatsa Promotion will provide action at Portuguese Hall in Turffontein, Johannesburg.

Sazisiwe Simon will challenge SA junior bantamweight champion Nosiacaswe “Golden Girl” Dube in the main event.

A day later, Rodney Berman’s Golden Gloves will welcome fans at Emperors Palace, where Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika will put his IBO junior bantamweight belt online against Vince Paras from the Philippines.

SA middleweight champ Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo will defend his title against Donjuan “Iron Dragon” van Heerden.

Sowetan