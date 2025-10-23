Seema hails Siwelele’s first away point after stalemate with Chiefs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema values the point, their maiden on the road thus far this season, which they bagged against Kaizer Chiefs in Wednesday’s goalless draw at FNB Stadium.

Despite that they remain second from bottom on the Betway Premiership standings, Seema insisted that the point they got against Amakhosi will go a long way, adding that they weren’t worried about their log position. Siwelele have lost six of their 10 league matches so far, with only two wins and two draws.

“I think we’re more than happy. One would ask, ‘Why are you happy? You didn’t win the match.’ This is our first away point since the season started,” Seema said.

“We will build on this point. We didn’t get a point against a team that wasn’t playing... This is a Kaizer Chiefs team that played today, and it was dangerous the whole 90 minutes.”

This is our first away point since the season started. We will build on this point. — Lehlohonolo Seema, Siwelele coach

The Siwelele mentor also lauded his players for being “tactically spot on”, expanding on why he appreciates drawing against Chiefs, as he feels Chiefs were saved by their goalkeeper in some moments.

“Credit must go to the Siwelele players. I think tactically we were spot on. We wanted to get an early goal, but the goalkeeper [of Chiefs, Brandon Petersen] pulled out some good saves. All in all, I am proud of the players,” Seema said.

“We could even get a point in previous games, and we were number last. When we get three points at home in our next game, you will see how big this point we got today against Chiefs is. We are not worried that we remain in the relegation zone.”

Siwelele’s next game is against Sekhukhune at home is next week Friday.

