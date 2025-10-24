Kaze ‘very sure’ Chiefs will see off Simba, make CAF group phase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer Chiefs and Christian Saile of Siwelele FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg on 22 October 2025.

While admitting that their ”biggest challenge is scoring goals", Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze is adamant they will advance to the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

Chiefs host Congolese side AS Simba in the second leg of the tournament’s second preliminary round at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The first leg finished goalless in Lubumbashi last Saturday. “I’m not confident, but I’m very sure that we’re going to qualify,” Kaze said on Wednesday after their scoreless league draw against Siwelele at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs have now failed to find the back of the net in their last three outings across all competitions.

The brand of football we want to play is coming along; it’s coming together, but the only thing that’s lacking is scoring goals. — Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach

Kaze conceded they have a goal-scoring challenge, although their state was not entirely negative as they’ve been keeping clean sheets.

“Every team has challenges. We have to admit that right now our biggest challenge is scoring goals, but it’s not all lost because we are not leaking goals at the back,” he said.

Kaze maintained that, slowly but surely, their play is improving, with their bluntness in front of goal their only undoing. He also made it clear they will continue to experiment with new combinations upfront to solve the scoring problem.

“The brand of football we want to play is coming along; it’s coming together, but the only thing that’s lacking is scoring goals. The [starting] line-ups and performances of players are consistent,” Kaze said.

“It’s true that we are looking at every possibility to make things happen [as far as solving their goal-scoring problems]. That’s why today we included the likes of [Godspower] Ighodaro and [Mfundo] Vilakazi in the starting XI.

“And, probably in the next game we’re going to incorporate some other players to try some other combinations because we’re dropping points, and we don’t want to let other teams to open a big gap.”

Kaze confirmed that they had installed Brandon Petersen as their new captain after Inacio Miguel and Zitha Kwinika had skippered the team under departed coach Nasreddine Nabi.

“We decided as the technical staff to give Petersen the captaincy,” he said.

Chiefs are expected to be without striker Khanyisa Mayo against Simba after he sustained a hamstring injury that forced him off against Siwelele, which forced the Glamour Boys to play the last 15 minutes with 10 men as they had exhausted their substitutions.

