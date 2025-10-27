Richards Bay can win the Carling cup — Gabriel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel believes his team can win the Carling Knockout Cup after reaching the semifinals of the competition.

“Winning this cup would be huge for the club and everyone associated with it. We want to try and win it...we will give it our all,” Gabriel said.

“We believe that there’s an opportunity to grab it, and hopefully luck runs our way, a few moments go our way, and you know how football goes; you can end up with a cup in the blink of an eye.”

The Natal Rich Boys stunned KwaZulu-Natal rivals Durban City 3-1 in extra time at Richards Bay Stadium over the weekend to progress to the Carling Knockout semifinals.

The opposition failed to keep up with the pace of the game. — Ronnie Gabriel, Richards Bay coach

Durban had scored first via Bokang Mokwena in the 54th minute, before Knox Mutizwa netted the equaliser that sent the game to extra time 30 minutes later. Mbulelo Nombengula and Lundi Mahala scored the goals that settled the game in Bay’s favour in extra time.

Gabriel lauded his team’s performance on the day, asserting they brought their A-game and dominated Durban hands down.

“I think the writing was on the wall because today it was all us here except for the first 10 minutes of both halves in regulation time. We were good today...the display was fantastic,” the Bay trainer said.

“The opposition failed to keep up with the pace of the game...we played the game at a really high tempo, and the quickness of our players made it hard for the opposition.”

Gabriel wants to see his charges’ Carling Knockout form translate into the league, where they have lost five of their 10 fixtures so far with three wins and two draws.

“We’d like this type of victory to also take place in our league games. Getting a few victories in the league under our belt and being comfortable there, while we’re doing well in this cup, would be good for us,” Gabriel said.

League fixtures

Friday: Durban v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Siwelele v Sekhukhune, Dr Molemela (7.30pm).

Saturday: Sundowns v Pirates; Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Orbit v Magesi, Olympia (3.30pm); Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Chippa v AmaZulu, Buffalo City (8.15pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (3.30pm); Arrows v Marumo, King Zwelithini (6pm).

Sowetan