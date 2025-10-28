Athletics SA president faces suspension over funds misuse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Athletics SA (ASA) has confirmed that president James Moloi could be suspended this week following allegations of misappropriation of funds for his personal use.

Moloi appeared before parliament’s sport, arts & culture portfolio committee, where he was asked about the credit card spending from December 2022 to January 2023 to entertain clients.

He has been accused of using the credit card at a tavern and purchasing items at a women’s clothing store.

“The ASA board has resolved to call on president James Moloi to furnish reasons by October 31 as to why he should not be suspended following the Sascoc [SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee] probe report,” a statement from ASA reads.

ASA board has resolved to call on president James Moloi to furnish reasons by October 31 as to why he should not be suspended following the Sascoc [SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee] probe report — Statement from ASA

“A disciplinary committee is to be mandated to investigate whether any action should be taken against any other official from ASA, including its acting CEO and finance manager.

“In the event of the president’s suspension, deputy president John Mathane will be appointed acting president until further notice.”

ASA said the decision to suspend Moloi was taken during a 10-hour closed ASA board meeting on Saturday at the OR Tambo Garden Court hotel.

“After extensive deliberations, the ASA board accepted the recommendations contained in the Sascoc report to suspend Moloi indefinitely after allowing him to furnish reasons why he should not be suspended.

“ASA has formally notified Moloi in writing of his suspension and requested him to show why the suspension should not be confirmed, binding, or made permanent.”

Moloi was first elected as ASA president in 2021, and he was re-elected at the federation’s quadrennial general meeting in May this year.

Sowetan