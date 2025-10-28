Barker embraces the challenge of Stellies’ hectic schedule

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker says that even though it is not easy, the team should embrace the congested programme it faces.

Stellenbosch, who thumped 15 de Agosto of Equatorial Guinea 4-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round second leg to book their spot in the tournament’s group stages at Athlone Stadium over the weekend, face Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals at Dr Molemela Stadium tomorrow (7pm).

If we want to be competing in CAF, it comes with the territory that we are going to be playing more regularly. — Steve Barker, Stellenbosch mentor

Tomorrow’s last-eight clash will be Stellies’ fourth game in 10 days, having also had a taxing trip to Equatorial Guinea in this period.

“Playing more matches means everybody gets minutes, so hopefully we can manage on Wednesday and get ourselves into another semifinal, which I think again would be a remarkable achievement, considering how many semifinals we have been getting into in the last couple of years,” Barker said.

“The travelling isn’t easy, and we can’t run away from that, but at the end of the day, I’ve always said that if we want to be competing in CAF, it comes with the territory that we are going to be playing more regularly, and we just have to actually embrace it...take the challenge up.”

Even so, Barker conceded that it wasn’t easy to have a tight schedule and hinted that he may rotate his squad against Marumo tomorrow, where Devin Titus is odds-on to start after being rested over the weekend.

“It is not easy [having a tight schedule]. We will have one training session on Tuesday [today], before we travel to Bloemfontein,” he said.

“Hopefully, a little bit of rotation will help us...we kept some players a bit fresh [against Agosto], hopefully on Wednesday they can have an impact. Titus has played a lot of minutes...it was good to give him a bit of a rest.”

Meanwhile, Stellies were due to know their Confederation Cup group phase opponents on Monday when CAF conducted the draw for both this competition and the Champions League at SuperSport Studios in Randburg.

