Larsen counts on Venda’s away record for form

Venda coach Clinton Larsen is banking on the team’s impressive away record to help them overcome one of the NFD league’s pacesetters, Casric Stars, though he regrets his players’ “lack of confidence” in front of goal.

Venda, who lost 0-1 at home to Midlands Wanderers over the weekend, face second-placed Casric at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Wednesday (3.30pm).

“Every game is difficult. Out of the five away games we’ve played so far, we got four good results [four wins and a draw], so we’ve also proven that we are a team that can go away and get something... That’s something we intend to do when we go to Casric on Wednesday,” Larsen said.

All we can do now is to keep working hard and hope the results change. — Clinton Larsen, Venda coach

“It’s a disappointing result [the home defeat to newbies Midlands]. We dominated but walked away with nothing. I think we created enough chances to win, but the boys are struggling with confidence in front of goal and all we can do now is to keep working hard and hope the results change.”

Against Midlands at Thohoyandou Stadium, Venda finished the game with 10 men after Reagan Lubesha was red-carded, while Sibusiso Sibeko was also sent off from the bench, meaning the pair are suspended for tomorrow’s game against Casric. Even so, Larsen is unfazed, insisting they have enough depth to soldier on without the pair.

“We assembled such a strong team so that in the event of suspensions and injuries we don’t have to worry about that affecting the quality of the team, so it’s not a big issue,” he emphasised.

Results

Highbury 1-0 Casric; Lions 2-0 Baroka; Milford 2-1 Leopards; Kruger 1-1 Gomora; CPT City 2-1 Bees; AmaTuks 1-2 Upington; Leruma 4-0 Leicesterford; Venda 0-1 Midlands.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Today: Bees v Gomora, Kanyamazane; Upington v Baroka, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; AmaTuks v Leicesterford, Tuks.

Tomorrow: Leopards v Midlands, Thohoyandou; Casric v Venda, Solomon Mahlangu; Milford v Kruger Richards Bay; Lions v Highbury, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs.

