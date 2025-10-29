Broos warning over SA junior teams’ inaction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has challenged the SA Football Association (Safa) to make sure the current crop of players in the junior national teamsdon’t get lost in the system, calling for frequent arrangements of camps and friendlies.

Safa has always struggled with the dynamics of progressing youth players into the Bafana set-up after excelling at junior teams, leading to some of those promising youngsters falling off the national radar or, worse, completely disappearing from the football scene.

“You have to organise camps for them, or else they’ll be gone. It’s not enough to go to the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] and World Cup and stop there,” Broos cautioned.

“You have talented players, so work with it... let them play during Fifa breaks because they have to stay at top level... otherwise the standard will drop and the players will disappear.”

Amajita, who are the reigning African champions after winning the U20 Afcon in Egypt in May, recently participated in the U20 World Cup, where they were knocked out by Colombia in the round of 16 in Chile. The team SA beat in the Afcon final, Morocco, eventually won that World Cup.

Amajimbos, who by Tuesday hadn’t even announced their final squad, face Bolivia in their U17 World Cup Group A opener in Qatar on Monday. Amajimbos have played one friendly, beating Malawi 3-0 away on Sunday, before the U17 global spectacle.

Broos has revealed he aims to start integrating junior national teams’ players into the Bafana system, as he fears these players may end up vanishing.

“U17s are going to the World Cup, and U20s were in the World Cup, so I think we are at a crossroads now... if we are not going to work with those guys in the next coming months, in two years you won’t hear anything about them anymore,” he said.

“It’s the moment now. We have to make a plan now, so that in two years these U20 players are there, and that we have a foundation of U19 players for later. If we can make that happen, I think this country can achieve a lot, especially because the facilities are there.”

Broos, meanwhile, has named a preliminary squad for next month’s friendly against Zambia.

Bafana prelim squad

Keepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Renaldo Leaner, Darren Johnson

Defenders: Keegan Allan, Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Fezile Gcaba, Malibongwe Khoza, Ime Okon, Vuyo Letlapa, Thabang Matuludi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtanjela, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Luke Le Roux

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi, Ashley Cupido, Lyle Foster, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Keletso Makgalwa, Mduduzi Shabalala, Puso Dithejane, Mihlali Mayambela

Sowetan