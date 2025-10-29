WATCH | Ouaddou criticizes ‘nonsense’ play despite Pirates’ 2-1 win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou took his players to task for playing “nonsense” in the last 15 minutes of Tuesday’s 2-1 Carling Knockout quarterfinal victory over Magesi at Orlando Stadium.

“We managed to create a lot of chances. I think we could have had five goals at half time, [which] is a positive point, so I want to congratulate my boys for that... it was important to take this victory and go to the next stage,” Ouaddou said.

We managed to create a lot of chances. I think we could have had five goals at half time, [which] is a positive point, so I want to congratulate my boys for that... — Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

“Now, my big disappointment is the last 15 minutes; it’s my first time that I will address that. If we want to be more ambitious and if we want to go forward, we have to stop this nonsense of playing sterile possession and enjoy playing small passes.

“If we want to do this, we have to go to the circus. I am not here to go to the circus or play in the circus... I am here to improve my players to go forward, and we have to stop this nonsense because in the end we conceded a goal, and the target was a clean sheet and to score more goals. So, we need to improve on that if we want to be more ambitious.”

WATCH | Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou took his players to task for playing “nonsense” in the last 15 minutes of Tuesday’s 2-1 Carling Knockout quarterfinal victory over Magesi at Orlando Stadium. @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/8BSYaFJEyt — Sowetan (@SowetanLIVE) October 29, 2025

Pirates created a number of glorious chances in the first half, but Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who was eventually voted as man of the match to walk away with a R100,000 cheque, refused to be beaten as he produced several top-notch saves.

It took Tshepang Moremi’s powerful shot just outside the box in the 51st minute for Chipezeze to be finally beaten. Second half substitute Evidence Makgopa doubled Bucs’ lead in the 87th minute, but Ouaddou’s men lost concentration as the defending champions, Magesi, netted a consolation via John Mokone deep in stoppage time.

Pirates next face Mamelodi Sundowns in the league at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Sowetan