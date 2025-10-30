Bucs tip red-hot Moremi to bring down Sundowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi and Tshepo Mashego of Magesi during their Carling Knockout quarterfinal match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Bucs won 2-1, with Moremi banging in a scorcher. /Veli Nhlapo

Tshepang Moremi is one of the players Orlando Pirates will be pinning their hopes on to beat title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for the eagerly anticipated league encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Moremi, who joined Pirates from AmaZulu before the start of the season, has been in fine form, already boasting seven goals across all competitions this term.

The lad from Sharpeville in the Vaal has also shown he has a big-game temperament, netting a brace in the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch at Mbombela Stadium in September.

He recently earned the recognition of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The speedy 25-year-old winger netted a worldie in Pirates’ 2-1 Carling Knockout quarterfinal win over defending champions Magesi at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

While admitting Moremi can still improve, Sea Robbers coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has showered him with praise, saying the former AmaZulu star was reaping the rewards of working hard.

You have seen that [he] has been working hard since the beginning... even when it was not easy [referring to a period when Pirates fans booed him]. — Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

“Moremi has been putting in fantastic performances since the beginning. I have always said that people who work hard and believe in themselves also get rewarded. For Moremi, this is a gift of working hard,” he said.

“You have seen that [he] has been working hard since the beginning... even when it was not easy [referring to a period when Pirates fans booed him].”

Ouaddou also appreciates Moremi’s self-confidence and credits the team’s technical panel for helping him improve. “He has always believed in his qualities,” he said.

“Of course, the technical staff was also here to assist him, giving him confidence and guiding him. It’s not finished...we can’t say the work is finished; we’ll continue working with him for him to be the best.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Durban v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Siwelele v Sekhukhune, Dr Molemela (7.30pm).

Saturday: Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Orbit v Magesi, Olympia (3.30pm); Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Chippa v AmaZulu, Buffalo City (8.15pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (3.30pm); Arrows v Marumo, King Zwelithini (6pm).

Sowetan