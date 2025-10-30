Lafitte hails clean sheet in Marumo’s 4-0 Knockout quarterfinal victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marumo Gallants coach Alexandre Lafitte, 28, was mostly pleased with the clean sheet in Wednesday’s 4-0 Carling Knockout quarterfinal humiliation of one of the competition’s favourites, Stellenbosch.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo’s brace, coupled with a goal apiece from Monde Mphambaniso and Jaison Clifford, sealed the deal for Marumo on a rainy night at Dr Molemela Stadium, setting up a semifinal date with Golden Arrows away on a yet-to-be confirmed date on the weekend of November 8&9. Ndlondlo also walked away with a R100,000 cheque after he was voted as man of the match on the night.

I am happy because it’s not easy to qualify for the semifinals of any cup competition. More than anything, it’s the fact that we didn’t concede a goal that makes me happy. — Alexandre Lafitte, Marumo Gallants coach

Coincidentally, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa and Abafana Bes’thende meet in the league clash at King Zwelithini Stadium this Sunday, before their Carling Knockout semifinal date the following weekend.

“I am so happy because it’s not easy to qualify for the semifinals of any cup competition. More than anything, it’s the fact that we didn’t concede a goal that makes me happy. It also pleases me that we managed to score four goals,” Lafitte, who is the youngest coach in the division, said.

“My boys did a very good job... this is a very important result for us. The game plan was executed very well tonight; hence, I give my players credit.”

Sowetan