Sport

Lafitte hails clean sheet in Marumo’s 4-0 Knockout quarterfinal victory

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Alexandre Lafitte coach of Marumo Gallants during the Marumo Gallants FC press briefing at Hotel Sky on July 07, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Alexandre Lafitte coach of Marumo Gallants. (Daniel Hlongwane)

Marumo Gallants coach Alexandre Lafitte, 28, was mostly pleased with the clean sheet in Wednesday’s 4-0 Carling Knockout quarterfinal humiliation of one of the competition’s favourites, Stellenbosch.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo’s brace, coupled with a goal apiece from Monde Mphambaniso and Jaison Clifford, sealed the deal for Marumo on a rainy night at Dr Molemela Stadium, setting up a semifinal date with Golden Arrows away on a yet-to-be confirmed date on the weekend of November 8&9. Ndlondlo also walked away with a R100,000 cheque after he was voted as man of the match on the night.

I am happy because it’s not easy to qualify for the semifinals of any cup competition. More than anything, it’s the fact that we didn’t concede a goal that makes me happy.

—  Alexandre Lafitte, Marumo Gallants coach

Coincidentally, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa and Abafana Bes’thende meet in the league clash at King Zwelithini Stadium this Sunday, before their Carling Knockout semifinal date the following weekend.

“I am so happy because it’s not easy to qualify for the semifinals of any cup competition. More than anything, it’s the fact that we didn’t concede a goal that makes me happy. It also pleases me that we managed to score four goals,” Lafitte, who is the youngest coach in the division, said.

“My boys did a very good job... this is a very important result for us. The game plan was executed very well tonight; hence, I give my players credit.”

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi embraces villain role in new series

2

‘ANC sweet shops’: DA slams Buti Manamela for ‘packing’ Seta boards with cadres

3

WATCH | How thieves stole wheels from 13 municipal buses

4

Pupil arrested at Soweto school for Westbury murders

5

VIDEO | Church robbed day after big fundraiser

Top Stories