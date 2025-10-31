Now Amakhosi want to snap winless run in the league

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs midfield workhorse Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa has made it clear that they want to use tonight’s game against Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium to restore their dignity in the league.

Chiefs are winless in their last four league games with three draws and a defeat. Amakhosi had started their league campaign brilliantly, winning four of their first five fixtures with a single stalemate, that was against perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in August.

“This is a very important game for us because we really need maximum points, so that we can restore our dignity. We want to redeem ourselves in this game and get to that rhythm that we had at the start of the season,” Mthethwa, who has played in all Chiefs’ games across all competitions this season, said.

I am happy that I’ve played all the games this season, but that is not really important because for me it’s all about the team,” the Chiefs central midfielder noted. — Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa

Be that as it may, Chiefs are high in morale after thumping Congolese side AS Simba 3-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round second leg at Dobsonville Stadium to book their berth in the tournament’s group stages last Sunday.

“We want to replicate last weekend’s CAF performance...we should build on that win against Simba,” Ox said.

Mthethwa has downplayed featuring in all 14 games they’ve played so far this term, insisting the team’s collective achievements take precedence.

Ox also maintained that they weren’t too concerned about the fact that they trail Durban by only a single point ahead of tonight’s clash.

“Yes Durban are a point behind us, meaning that if they can beat us they will leapfrog us ... but we’re not really concerned about them as we solely focus on ourselves,” Mthethwa said.

League Fixtures

Friday: Durban v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Siwelele v Sekhukhune, Dr Molemela (7.30pm)

Saturday: Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Orbit v Magesi, Olympia (3.30pm); Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Chippa v AmaZulu, Buffalo City (8.15pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (3.30pm); Arrows v Marumo, King Zwelithini (6pm).