Galaxy beat wasteful Stellies for first time

TS Galaxy managed their first-ever win against Stellenbosch, condemning the struggling Cape Winelands side to a 2-0 defeat at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Stellenbosch had won six of their last nine league outings against Galaxy, with three draws. Seluleko Mahlambi’s early diving header and an own goal from Sanele Barns sealed the deal for Galaxy, handing Stellies their sixth league defeat of the season.

Stellenbosch made eight changes to the starting XI of their previous game, a 4-0 drubbing by Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals at Dr Molemela Stadium last Wednesday.

Stellies’ wholesale changes included Sage Stephens returning in goals to replace Oscarine Masuluke, while the central defensive pairing of Athenkosi Mcaba and Henri Stanic was dismantled in favour of the one of Thabo Moloisane and Siviwe Nkwali.

On the other hand, Galaxy only altered the starting line-up of their last outing, a 2-1 Carling Knockout quarterfinal defeat away to Golden Arrows the previous Saturday, with two players. Solomon Letsoenyo and Jeffrey Dlamini occupied the slots that were occupied by Qobolwakhe Sibande and Mlungisi Mbunjana respectively against Arrows.

Just when both teams were still trying to settle, Galaxy took the lead via 21-year-old sensation Seluleko Mahlambi, who adjusted his posture wisely to pull off a neat diving header to beat Stephens in the seventh minute. It was Puso Dithejane who set up Mahlambi with a well-calculated diagonal cross.

Mpho Mvelase almost doubled the hosts’ lead a few minutes later when Dithejane once again pulled the strings in the midfield to tee him up before Moloisane made a vital interception to thwart the danger.

Stellies’ only big chance of the first stanza fell to Devin Titus, who was picked up by Sanele Barns, who’d net an own goal in the 62nd minute, with an oblique long ball, only for his goal-bound effort to be blocked by Galaxy right-back Patrick Fisher.

Seeing that things weren’t really happening, Stellenbosch made two changes before the start of the second half, taking off Mthetheleli Mthiyane and Titus for Khomotjo Lekoloane and Lesiba Nku respectively.

Stellies created a number of half chances in the second half but it wasn’t meant to be as they failed to find the back of the net, while Galaxy could’ve easily scored more as well, but the likes of Junior Zindonga and Dithejane proved wasteful in midway through the second stanza.

