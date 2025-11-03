SA U17s ready to fight as World Cup starts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With many doubting Amajimbos’ chances of making it out of their Under-17 World Cup group due to poor preparations, coach Vela Khumalo has asserted that talent will see them prevail.

Amajimbos only played two friendlies, facing Malawi and Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side, in their preparations for the U-17 World Cup, kicking off today in Qatar. SA face Bolivia in their Group A opener in Doha this afternoon (2.30pm SA time).

“The talent is going to take us through to the knockout stages...our boys are talented. Other than other things, the talent is going to help us go through,” Khumalo said.

“We hope that we are going to make the country proud. It was important that we take this team to the World Cup...to expose these young players to the world because their future looks good.”

Khumalo has downplayed their lack of proper preparations, saying the current squad grew up together. The Amajimbos coach is also banking on the preparations they had before the Cosafa Cup, which they won in September in Zimbabwe, and the Afcon, where they were eliminated by hosts Morocco in the quarterfinals in April.

“These boys grew up together. We started when most of them were 14 years old, so the preparations weren’t that difficult...it was more of a recap of what we have been doing. With what we have, we think we will grow in the tournament. We’re in good space,” Khumalo stated.

Amajimbos’ U-17 WC Group A fixtures (all at Aspire Dome in Doha in SA time).

Today: v Bolivia, (2.30pm).

Thursday: v Qatar, (5.45pm).

Sunday: v Italy, (5.45pm).

