Victory more important than clean sheets – Petersen

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has downplayed keeping an impressive nine clean sheets from the 13 matches he’s featured in across all competitions so far this season, insisting registering victories was more important than clean slates.

Petersen is expected to retain his berth in goals when Chiefs, who are high in morale after beating Durban City 1-0 to end their four-game winless streak in the league at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, host newbies Orbit College in the league at FNB Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

“It’s a very good feeling for me [to have managed nine clean sheets from 13 outings]. It’s important to have clean sheets, but I think what’s more important is a good overall team performance and maximum points,” Petersen, who’s conceded seven goals in these 13 games, said.

“I am not really focused on how many clean sheets I am keeping. What’s more important is to make sure that we have a good team performance week in [and] week out. I’d take a good victory over a clean sheet any day.”

“Bhiza” as Petersen is affectionately known in football circles, anticipates a tough clash against Orbit, feeling every team up their game against them. The Chiefs goalkeeper also suggested that a clean sheet was a must for them, especially since they’ll be in their backyard, calling for the Amakhosi faithful to come and see them ”collect maximum points”.

“It will be another tough encounter for us against Orbit. We know that everyone that comes up against us wants to beat us, and it’s important to keep this good run going, especially before the international break. It’s also a home game for us, so first it’s important to not concede, and bagging three points is non-negotiable,” the 31-year-old Petersen said.

“I am encouraging our fans to come and fill up FNB Stadium on Tuesday...come see us collect maximum points.”

