Khumalo stresses recovery before Qatar clash

Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo has sounded rather perturbed about playing the better of Monday’s 3-1 Under-17 World Cup Group A opener victory over Bolivia with 10 men.

Amajimbos were reduced to 10 men when Japanese referee Kasahara Hiroki gave right-back Sive Pama his marching orders, after a VAR (video assistant referee) check, for a bad tackle on Bolivia striker Jairo Saldias in the 36th minute.

Khumalo fears playing with 10 men for that long might have drained his players, calling for a proper recovery ahead of Thursday’s second Group A fixture against the hosts, Qatar, in Doha (5.45pm SA time). It was Amajimbos’ first ever U-17 World Cup win.

“My only worry with this game is that our boys played with a man down for the better part of the game, and that took too much energy out of them... We need to be very fresh against Qatar, so we need to recover as soon as possible,” Khumalo said.

“I am hoping that we can manage the recovery of the boys to be fresher against the hosts on Thursday, because we want three points which would see us qualify for the knockout stages.”

Amajimbos broke the deadlock just two minutes after Pama’s red card, courtesy of talismanic winger Emile Witbooi. Neo Bohloko doubled SA’s advantage 10 minutes before the hour mark, while Jesus Panenka’s penalty in the 72nd minute gave Bolivia hope of coming back, not knowing that Shaun Els would put the game to bed by netting the third goal for SA in the 95th minute.

“Our boys showed a little bit of maturity and growth, understanding the tactical changes. I am proud of our boys,” Khumalo said.

Amajimbos’ last Group A fixture is against Italy in Doha on Sunday (5.45pm SA time).

