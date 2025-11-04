Vilakazi adamant Chippa will turn the corner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Riaan Hanamub of Amazulu FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Chippa United and Amazulu FC at Buffalo City Municipal Stadium, in East London on 01 November 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has stressed the importance of having a solid structure defensively and improving their conversion rate to improve the team.

Vilakazi saw his team suffer a 3-0 defeat to AmaZulu in his first match in charge of Chippa on Saturday. The result saw the Chilli Boys remain at the bottom of the table.

As they prepare to welcome Magesi at Buffalo City Stadium tonight at 7.30pm in the Betway Premiership match, Vilakazi is optimistic they will turn the corner soon.

“First thing I must say and admit is that it’s a work in progress. I think we need to be honest with ourselves,” Vilakazi said.

“There were a lot of problems, and you can’t rectify everything overnight. But in this game you can only take the positives from the last match.

“What is important is to make sure that we align the psychological aspects of the players.

“As I have said, I don’t think that the players can be bad overnight. They cannot. So we just need to work on their minds in terms of believing in themselves and trusting the process.

“So that we can start generating the results. But that is happening. It might be slow, but surely it will give us the fruits very soon.”

Vilakazi promised his team would leave everything on the field to try and get a positive result tonight to close the gap between them and Magesi at the bottom.

Only three points separate Chippa, Magesi and Stellenbosch in the relegation zone and a win will see them tied on nine points.

“We took positives out of that game, and we will work on the weaknesses we have going into our game against Magesi,” he said.

“We will definitely fight and try to redeem ourselves because we are the ones who put ourselves in these situations. No one else can take us out. We need to do that ourselves.

“The boys have to dig deep. We will try to be victorious on Tuesday.”

Magesi will also be eager to return to winning ways following their 3-1 defeat to Orbit College in their last match at the weekend.

Fixtures (all at 7.30pm)

Tonight: AmaZulu v Polokwane, Princess Magogo; Chippa v Magesi, Buffalo City; Chiefs v Orbit, FNB; Sekhukhune v Bay, Peter Mokaba; Durban v Marumo, Chatsworth.

Tomorrow: Arrows v Pirates, King Zwelithini; Sundowns v Galaxy, Loftus Versfeld; Stellenbosch v Siwelele, Athlone.

