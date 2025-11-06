Kaze warns players to stay humble despite winning streak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has cautioned that Amakhosi weren’t “the gods” of football now that they’ve found a little bit of rhythm, calling for humility.

Chiefs bagged their sixth league victory of the campaign by thumping rookies Orbit College 4-1 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, extending their unbeaten run to five matches across all competitions.

“The biggest thing is that we need to keep our feet on the ground ... We need to be humble; we need to work very hard because we have not arrived yet,” Kaze said.

“I know here [in SA] you win one game, and then you are the god of football, and [when] you lose or you draw one game, then you are, I don’t know, a plumber or whatever.



“Even in this situation (of their good run), we need to be very concise in our message to the players: ‘We need to be very humble [and] work hard’ because there’s still a very long way to go this season... It’s in our best interest to remain humble.”

Chiefs’ next game is only on November 23 away to Egyptian side Al Masry in what will be their CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener.

Kaze explained why he thinks the impending Fifa break was a blessing in disguise for Amakhosi amid their promising run of form.

“It’s true that when you’re in a good moment, you want the games to go on, but as well we have been having a lot of games, so mentally the players need to take the pressure off themselves,” Kaze said.

Mduduzi Shabalala scored a brace against Orbit, while Mfundo Vilakazi and Flavio Silva were also on target. Ayanda Lukhele netted Mswenkoboys’ consolation.

Silva, who’s now netted four times in the league from five outings, has since received a national team call-up for his nation Guinea-Bissau’s upcoming friendly against Angola.

“About the players that are going to the national team... Flavio Silva also got a call-up from the national team. They play a friendly game against Angola.

“It’s very good for him and for the team... He’s a player who is getting his confidence back. He’s in a good moment,” Kaze said of Silva.

Shabalala is also in the Bafana Bafana preliminary list, to be trimmed by coach Hugo Broos on Thursday at 11am at Safa House, for a friendly against Zambia on November 14 at a yet-to-be confirmed venue.

Sowetan