Leaky defence a concern for newbies Orbit

Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Yanga Madiba of Orbit College during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 football match Kaizer Chiefs and Orbit College at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 4 November 2025

Orbit College mentor Pogiso Makhoye is adamant they are still on the right track in their maiden season in the Premiership, explaining how they aim to save their status.

Orbit suffered their seventh league loss of the season when they suffered a 4-1 drubbing by Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mswenko Boys have leaked a whopping 20 goals from 12 games thus far. “Looking at the goals that we’ve set for ourselves, we are on the right track. We want to save our status. Our goal is, for the first 15 games, at least if we can get seven wins, then that would mean we had a good first half,” Makhoye said.

“Right now we’ve got four wins and seven defeats. Are we worried? No. Are we happy about the results we have so far? Yes, we are happy. Are we going to press the panic button? No, because we still have enough games... We know we are still going to win games.”

Even so, Makhoye admitted that conceding 20 goals was a worrying factor, albeit he lauded the fact that they’ve managed 11 goals in return.

“It’s very concerning. We’ve been trying to work on our defence. The positive side of it is that as much as we’ve conceded 20 goals, we’ve scored 11,” he said.

Mduduzi Shabalala netted a brace, while Mfundo Vilakazi and Flavio Silva registered their names on the scoreboard against Orbit. Ayanda Lukhele scored the North West team’s consolation goal.

“Maybe they [Chiefs] were fresher than us because they played on Friday night [where they won 1-0 against Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium], and we played on Saturday afternoon [beating Magesi 3-1 at home in Rustenburg],” said Makhoye.

“So, we had only Sunday to prepare as we had to travel on Monday; that was the difference.”

Sowetan