Trainer confident Ntuli will claim WBO Africa crown

Snamiso Ntuli, promoter Nestor Tobias, and Paulinus Ndjolonimus ahead of the boxers fight in Namibia on Saturday.

Emerging boxing trainer/manager Mlindelwa Khumalo is optimistic Snamiso Ntuli will be crowned the WBO Africa super middleweight champion on Saturday.

Khumalo manages the career of Ntuli, the KwaZulu-Natal champion from Ladysmith, who will take on Namibian Paulinus Ndjolonimu at the Windhoek Country Club Resort.

Promoter Nestor Tobias publicised the fight as a vacant title fight. But records show that his countryman will be making his fifth defence of the belt he won in 2021.

Khumalo and Ntuli jetted off to Namibia on Wednesday.

Ntuli is rated No. 1 for the vacant SA title and is risking his chances of fighting for the vacant SA title.

That belt became vacant when Boxing SA stripped Asemahle Wellem in July.

Wellem repeatedly went out of the country without being cleared by the regulator, which has also suspended his boxer’s licence.

Khumalo said: “Yes, it’s a risk worth taking because it’s for the WBO Africa title. For argument’s sake, if we don’t come back with a positive result, the chance to fight for the SA title will still be there.”

That weight division has only three contenders: Ntuli, Dylan Prosser and Dillon Solomons.

Khumalo explained that a boxer who does not have a promoter dedicated to them can’t plan their future the same way as those with promoters guiding their careers.

“You take what comes your way,” said Khumalo, whose other charge and son, Phikelelani Khumalo, will defend his SA middleweight belt against Donjuan van Heerden in a Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace on November 29.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ntuli has nine wins in 16 fights, while Ndjolonimu, 38, tasted defeat in Germany on July 19. He had been undefeated after 18 fights.

The same card will feature Harry Simon Jnr against SA-based Congolese Paul Kamanga over 10 rounds.

Simon is the son of former two-weight WBO world champ Harry Simon.

Simon’s 28-year-old son is undefeated after 24 fights, while 32-year-old Kamanga has 24 wins and three losses.

