WATCH | Cardoso admits Sundowns ‘not happy’ with league points tally thus far

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says the season is going to be competitive.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso admitted the club is not happy with the points it has collected so far this season, following a slow start in the Betway Premiership.

Masandawana have collected 25 points from 12 matches and lead second-place Orlando Pirates by three points in the title race, with the Buccaneers having played two games less.

WATCH | Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso admits the club is not happy with the points they have in the league so far this season.



Cardoso said this is due to a slow start they endured this campaign, where they have already drawn four and lost once.

On Wednesday, they maintained their lead at the top following a hard-fought 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium courtesy of substitute Arthur Sales’ second-half strike.

“Of course, I’m not happy with the points we have at the moment. But that is something that comes from the beginning of the season. Unfortunately, we lost points in matches we should have won,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“But I also understood from the beginning of the season the conditions and the talk I had. I don’t want to say much because people will say the coach always brings excuses.

“Our start of the season was not as normal as it should have been, because we went to the Club World Cup, and we didn’t have time to prepare as we should have.

“No one is happy inside the club; that doesn’t mean we don’t understand why. What we are working hard on is that after we were able to put things in a proper way to accumulate as many points as possible, we knew from the beginning that the league would be tough.

“What we want is to shape our character in a way that we are strong and have an attitude that no one can break.”

With the big three, Sundowns, Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, sitting in the top three in the log standings, Cardoso predicted that the title race will be interesting until the end of the season and it is important his side continues to collect points.

“We need to continue to accumulate points because we lost them where we should not have lost in the beginning of the season,” he said.

“Let’s see what will happen ahead. What I predict is that it will be a very competitive league, probably until the end.”