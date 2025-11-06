WATCH | Lorch ‘not the future’ for Bafana – Broos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has emphasised that he doesn’t see any reason to call up in-form Thembinkosi Lorch because of his age (32) and his unimpressive last game with the squad.

Lorch has been a key player for Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca this season, boasting four goals across the domestic league and CAF Champions League.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos explains his decision to snub on-form forward Thembinkosi Lorch.



“It’s not easy to please everyone,” Broos said of Lorch at Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday after announcing his squad to face Zambia in a friendly at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 15.

“You have to change your team nearly every week to keep everyone quiet,” Broos said. “You have to make choices, that’s all. Lorch was once with us; I think two years ago when we played in Morocco, he was playing very well at Pirates at that moment.

“[But when he was called up for Bafana] his performance was not good. Then I followed him; he played, and then he didn’t play. At Pirates he got out of the team, and then he went to Sundowns because Rulani [Mokwena] wanted him.

“For Lorch, for the moment, even though he has good performances in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team.

“So, okay, now he’s playing well in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future; I’m very sorry, this is not the future.”

Four years ago, Broos snubbed Themba Zwane before he made a U-turn, making the Mamelodi Sundowns star his first-choice playmaker and going as far as admitting that he was the best player he had ever coached in SA.

Broos conceded that he may consider Lorch only if other players weren’t available.

“If I shouldn’t have other opportunities, maybe I would take him. Maybe! But it happened also four years ago with Themba [Zwane], and I wanted to look for opportunities, and I didn’t find them, and I had to go back to Themba, and it was a very good decision when I took him because you saw what happened to the team,” Broos said.

Bafana aim to use the Zambia friendly to prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, to be hosted by Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

Bafana squad

Keepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtajela, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa

