Lerena promises bigger, better future for Aquila Boxing Promotions

“Watch the space!”

That is the message from WBC bridgerweight world champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena to entice sponsors, fans, and the public about what’s in store for them from Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) next year.

Lerena was speaking as an ABP ambassador.

The company – owned by his wife, Geraldine – uses The Galleria in Sandton as its base and has staged four international tournaments this year.

Geraldine staged her first tournament in March, and her final one for the year was last weekend.

Trainer Jodi Solomon’s Congolese fighter, Patrick “The Panther” Mukala, won the IBO All Africa middleweight title at The Galleria after defeating Cristiano “The Warrior of Faith” Ndombassy from Angola in August.

Lindokuhle Khuzwayo from Sean Smith’s stable won the IBO All Africa featherweight title via a second-round knockout of Nigerian Rilwan “Real Show Boy” Lawal last weekend at the same venue.

A featherweight gem was discovered in the unknown Sabelo “Zwide” Ndwandwe. Guided by former professional boxer Mthobisi Buthelezi, Ndwandwe’s performances in three fights earned him R20,000.

Ndwandwe’s first two bouts earned him R10,000 from ABP, which increased the bonus to R10,000 after the boxer’s combustible win against Luke Hendrikz on Saturday evening.

Lerena said ABP provided a platform for emerging and established fighters to showcase their skills. “Our vision continues to elevate the sport locally by offering both established and rising fighters a world-class platform to perform and inspire,” he said.

Last weekend’s tournament – dubbed “Sandton Mayhem” – showcased technical excellence and also reflected the depth of talent and heart driving the local boxing scene forward.

“Every fighter who entered the ring in our tournaments embodied the grit, passion, and skill that define SA,” said Lerena, the third SA fighter to win the WBC belt.

Other super middleweight belt winners are Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga and Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela.

Lerena paid tribute to ABP’s partners, which include World Sports Betting and SuperSport, whose backing made it possible for the company to deliver quality tournaments.

He promised it will grow bigger and better in the future.

