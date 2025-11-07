Marumo seek redemption against Arrows in cup clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alexandre Lafitte, head coach of Marumo Gallants FC during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup Semifinal Press Conference for Marumo Gallants at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 6 November 2025

Marumo Gallants coach Alexandre Lafitte views the Carling Knockout as a realistic opportunity for the club to win something since they ”stand no chance to win the league title".

Marumo face Golden Arrows, who thumped them 4-0 in the league at King Zwelithini last Sunday, in the Carling Knockout semifinals at the same venue on Sunday at 3pm. Going into this match, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa and Abafana Bes’thende are reeling from midweek league defeats to Durban City and Orlando Pirates, respectively.

“We know it’s a very important moment for the club to be in the semifinals, especially because we know in the championship we don’t play to win the title, so with this cup we have an opportunity to win something. It’s very important for us to qualify for the final,” Lafite said.

Lafitte, who at 28 is the youngest coach in the division, wants his troops to apply themselves the same way they did when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch in this competition’s first round and quarterfinals, respectively.

“Arrows are a very good team, so we need to fight very hard. We must be united [and] apply the same mindset we applied when we played Stellenbosch in the quarterfinals and Sundowns in the first round. I believe we’re ready for the challenge,” the Marumo trainer said.

Lafitte also made it clear that they will approach this game differently, having lost 4-0 to Arrows in the league last Sunday.

“This game is different. It’s very important to learn from your mistakes ... When we played Arrows last week, we added more numbers forward after conceding the first goal, and we ended up being vulnerable at the back. The cup game is different, and the approach will be different,” Lafitte said.

Conversely, Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi highlighted that he hated facing the same opponent in a short space of time, lauding Marumo as “one of the well-coached teams in the league”.

“It’s a very tough assignment. If there’s any game I don’t like in football, it’s back-to-back matches... I don’t like them because they always tend to give different results,” Mngqithi said.

“We’re playing against a very good team. They may not have done well in their last two games here in Durban, but they are still a very formidable team. In my opinion, they rate three or four among one of the well-coached teams in the league.”

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will be without suspended Simo Luthuli following his red card against Arrows last Sunday.

