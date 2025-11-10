Gauteng boxing promoters face funding challenges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng has 21 Boxing SA-registered boxing promoters, but only four of them have staged significant bouts this year.

Rodney Berman, Larry Wainstein, Brad Norman and Geraldine Lerena staged multiple tournaments, while a few others did not even stage one tournament.

Sowetan asked Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association chairman Sandile Xaka why he thought this was the case.

“That is the worry we have as an association,” said Xaka. “As a result, we will have a meeting with Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka very soon to address this matter.

“We need the government to come on board, plus the corporate sector, because the challenge is that the corporate sector is still reluctant to invest in promoters who want to stage boxing in townships. We would also like to partner with the public broadcaster.”

Boxing SA and the SABC signed a three-year partnership in 2022 to boost the sport’s visibility through broadcasts on the SABC’s platforms. “I think we need to see it [the partnership] in action,” said Xaka.

Asked what the requirements are when applying to Boxing SA to be a promoter, Xaka said: “They need a business document, meaning you are a registered business and you are tax compliant.”

Xaka said the government grant to promoters is not enough as it does not enable promoters to cover all the requirements.

A licensee, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Honestly, you can’t really call yourself a promoter when you are dependent on government. You must be prepared to use your money and also go out there and source funding from the business world.

“White promoters, especially in Gauteng, are busy because they have sponsors; sadly black people don’t look after each other, and I don’t know what causes that.

“Look at Kevin Lerena; he [and his wife, Geraldine] came in and staged four successful international tournaments because they approached the business sector, which bought into the idea, and SuperSport came on board.

”I don’t think it helps one to fold arms and wait for government so that one can stage a tournament.“